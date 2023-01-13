Air Jordan 1 “True Blue”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand is back with a new take on a familiar silhouette as it releases the Air Jordan 1 in a “True Blue” colorway on January 14 for $180.

Air Jordan 1 High "True Blue" Hype for this pair ? pic.twitter.com/IS0ogBx2H1 — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) January 8, 2023

The Air Jordan 1 is a shoe that has seen plenty of releases in the past several years. In fact, some are beginning to wonder if the shoe has started to lose some of its heat and is beginning to sit. Obviously, special makeups like the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” are the exception to this, but it appears Jordan Brand is aware that perhaps they need to take a different approach to the model to re-engage the community in 2023.

This release takes inspiration from another beloved colorway in a classic Air Jordan model: the famed “True Blue:” Air Jordan 3. On SNKRS, the brand notes that the Air Jordan 3 is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. Thus, this colorway pays homage, with Jordan Brand noting it combines “the classic AJ1 silhouette with an original AJ3 colorway.”

The Air Jordan 3 “True Blue” has lived an interesting life. It debuted in 1988, returned as a retro and was worn by Michael Jordan in the NBA in 2001, and resurfaced in 2011 and 2016—the last time with its original “Nike Air” branding on the heel.https://t.co/yjQ2wpSPoO pic.twitter.com/R6JgYlThxy — Stadium Goods (@stadiumgoods) May 20, 2022

The SNKRS app states that the shoe follows the 1985 specs — even if it is not the ‘85 cut – with “premium leather, a high-top collar and the woven tongue label.” The upper is mostly white leather, with true blue and cement grey panels, a true blue Wings logo, a white midsole and a cement grey outsole. It also appears that the shoe will come in a special true blue and white box rather than the standard black and red Air Jordan 1 box, as seen in the tweet below.

#hypebaekicks: Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “TRUE BLUE“ is set to drop on January 14‼️ pic.twitter.com/nhF3zqDu3s — Hypebae (@hypebae) January 10, 2023

As I noted above, some are beginning to question whether we’ve reached a saturation point with the Air Jordan 1. That being said, it will be interesting to see if a colorway that is both nostalgic and new at the same time can drive interest and fly off the shelves. It’s a pretty clean colorway — especially if you’re a Detroit Lions or Seton Hall fan — so perhaps this release will see a strong reception.

Best of luck if you’re looking to pick up a pair!

Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 1 True Blue Jan. 14 $180

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.