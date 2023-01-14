NFL playoff overtime rules: How they’ve changed, who gets the ball

Football games ending in a tie are a point of controversy in the NFL. The good news is that ties aren’t possible in the postseason. There have to be winners that can advance to the next round or have their hands raised as Super Bowl champions. Rather than just a 15-minute OT period that can end in a tie, the NFL has implemented specific playoff rules, including a change to possession rules. Here they are:

If the score is still tied at the end of an overtime period — or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended — the teams will play another overtime period. Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.

There will be a two-minute intermission between each overtime period. There will not be a halftime intermission after the second period.

The captain who lost the first overtime coin toss will either choose to possess the ball or select which goal his team will defend, unless the team that won the coin toss deferred that choice.

Each team will have an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime.

Each team gets three timeouts during a half.

The same timing rules that apply at the end of the second and fourth regulation periods also apply at the end of a second or fourth overtime period.

If there is still no winner at the end of a fourth overtime period, there will be another coin toss, and play will continue until a winner is declared.

One important note for the future of the playoffs is that a change came in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a slugfest of a game in the AFC Divisional round. It went into overtime, and the Chiefs scored a touchdown on the opening drive, ending the game. Fans and executives alike were not happy that Buffalo didn’t get a chance to score.

Thus, each team now must have one possession in overtime. If Team A scores a touchdown to open the overtime period, Team B will still get their shot. If they score a touchdown on their first possession, then the game would progress to sudden death rules.

Since 2010, 12 playoff games have gone into overtime. Seven of those games ended with a first-drive touchdown. There had been calls to change the postseason overtime rules to allow for each team to have a possession since the 2018 season, but the result of the Chiefs and Bills game in 2022 was the final straw that convinced enough people the vote needed to pass.

Playoff overtime games since 2010

2021: Bengals over Chiefs, 27-24 in AFC Championship

2021: Chiefs over Bills, 42-36 in AFC Divisional Round

2019: Vikings over Saints, 26-20 in NFC Wild Card Round

2019: Texans over Bills, 22-19 in AFC Wild Card Round

2018: Patriots over Chiefs, 37-31 in AFC Championship

2018: Rams over Saints, 26-23 in NFC Championship

2016: Patriots over Falcons, 34-28 in Super Bowl

2015: Cardinals over Packers, 26-20 in NFC Divisional Round

2014: Seahawks over Packers, 28-22 in NFC Championship

2012: Ravens over Broncos, 38-35 in AFC Divisional Round

2011: Giants over 49ers, 20-17 in NFC Championship

2011: Broncos over Steelers, 29-23 in AFC Wild Card Round