When is ‘Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania’ set to release in theaters?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe makes its return to theaters with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third film in the Ant-Man franchise marks the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles, while also marking the debut of the fan-favorite villain Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors.

The upcoming superhero film marks the 31st film in the MCU and will revolve around Ant-Man and the Wasp being transported to the Quantum Realm, where they must work to escape with or without the aid of Kang.

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania release date

The latest chapter of the MCU is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, February 17, 2023. Quantumania marks just the second feature film from Marvel Studios to release in the month of February, following Black Panther’s release back in 2018. The superhero film based on the hero of the same name, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, still holds the record for the highest-grossing February release with just over $700 million in revenue at the domestic box office. Black Panther opened to a $202 million box office opening weekend during its initial release.

For comparison, 2015’s Ant-Man had a $57.2 million domestic opening weekend, and its 2018 sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp opened with $76 million at the domestic box office. Quantumania is currently tracking to earn between $96 million to $131 million domestically in its opening weekend.

Who is in the movie?

Quantumania features an ensemble cast highlighted by Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeifer, and Michael Douglas, who each reprise their respective roles from the previous two films. Jonathan Majors joins the cast as the villain Kang the Conqueror, and he will make his second appearance overall in the MCU after portraying He Who Remains in the Disney+ series Loki. Kathryn Newton joins the Marvel universe for the first time as Cassie Lang, the daughter of Rudd’s Scott Lang. Bill Murray rounds out the noteworthy ensemble as he makes his MCU debut as Lord Krylar, a governor of the Axia community in the Quantum Realm.

The full cast list for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania can be found below.