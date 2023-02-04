Going over history of winners in the NHL All-Star Game

The 67th NHL All-Star Game will take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Saturday, February 4 at 3 p.m. ET. It will feature a 3-on-3 elimination tournament pitting the league’s four divisions against each other. ABC will have the live broadcast with streaming available on ESPN+

The NHL All-Star Game is an elimination 3-on-3 tournament with two semifinals and a final. Each game is 20 minutes. In the rare case of a penalty being called, the penalized team will have to face a 4-on-3 power play. The League adopted the new rules in 2016 and expect several breakaways, odd-man rushes and plenty of back-and-forth action with the players enjoying plenty of open ice.

Previous formats included traditional conference vs. conference matchups. The last Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference game was in 2009 when the East won 12-11 in a shootout.

In 2011, 2012 and 2015 the NHL All-Star game had a fantasy draft format with designated players serving as captains.

From 1998-2002 the NHL All-Star game format was North American skaters vs. The World. The change coincided with addition of NHL players to the Winter Olympics start with the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan.

Of the previous six All-Star game tournaments, the Metropolitan division has won three times (2017, 2019, 2022) and the Pacific has won three times (2016, 2018, 2020). There was no game in 2021 due to the CoVID-19 pandemic. The Atlantic (0-3 in finals) and Central (0-2) have never won the tournament. Last year’s MVP was Claude Giroux of the Philadelphia Flyers.