Tiffany and Nike confirm collaboration, post landing page

The “Legendary Pair” come together for an official release, which they teased in a New York Times ad and with a Tiffany landing page.

By Andy Silva

After plenty of rumors, Tiffany & Co. and Nike officially announced an anticipated partnership over the weekend.

After the ad in Sunday’s New York Times, Tiffany on Monday posted an official landing page with the option to sign up for text or email updates.

Much remains unannounced about the collaboration, but some details have been rumored. For instance, we’ve only seen the box officially, however, there have been images of a black nubuck Air Force 1 with a Tiffany blue Swoosh and Tiffany branding on the tongue and heel floating around lately. The shoe will also reportedly come with three pairs of laces.

There remains no official release date or price, but reports suggest that the collab could release in the spring for a retail price of $400.

Of course, one of the most famous and sought-after Dunks of all time is the “Tiffany” dunk. That shoe currently has an average sale price of $2,721 on StockX which represents a 4539% price premium with 15% volatility. Obviously, no matter the price this will be one of the most coveted releases of the year and will fetch a high price on the resale market. So expect a lot of competition on release day.

