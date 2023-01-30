Tiffany and Nike confirm collaboration, post landing page

After plenty of rumors, Tiffany & Co. and Nike officially announced an anticipated partnership over the weekend.

“A Legendary Pair.”@TiffanyAndCo x @Nike ad showcasing a Tiffany blue shoe box from today’s New York Times. pic.twitter.com/VgZUnxIok7 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 29, 2023

After the ad in Sunday’s New York Times, Tiffany on Monday posted an official landing page with the option to sign up for text or email updates.

Much remains unannounced about the collaboration, but some details have been rumored. For instance, we’ve only seen the box officially, however, there have been images of a black nubuck Air Force 1 with a Tiffany blue Swoosh and Tiffany branding on the tongue and heel floating around lately. The shoe will also reportedly come with three pairs of laces.

New images of the Tiffany x Air Force 1 Low reveals four total lace options. Which color is your favorite? pic.twitter.com/fYE3JoaMPR — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 27, 2023

There remains no official release date or price, but reports suggest that the collab could release in the spring for a retail price of $400.

Of course, one of the most famous and sought-after Dunks of all time is the “Tiffany” dunk. That shoe currently has an average sale price of $2,721 on StockX which represents a 4539% price premium with 15% volatility. Obviously, no matter the price this will be one of the most coveted releases of the year and will fetch a high price on the resale market. So expect a lot of competition on release day.

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.