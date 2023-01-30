Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of February

After a fairly quiet month of January, things will get off to a fast start in February.

The most notable release comes early in the month, as Union will drop its latest collaborations with Jordan Brand, this time on the AJKO Low in White and Sail on February 2 on the Union website and on February 4 on SNKRS.

Nike will also drop an Air Force 1 collab with Undefeated on February 2 and the YCMC x New Balance 990v3 will also drop that same day. Puma drops the “Jade” colorway of LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 on February 3, the Reebok Answer IV returns on February 4 and Jordan Brand will drop the Air Jordan 5 Aqua that same day. And the first week of February will conclude with Nike dropping a Valentine’s Day-themed collection, including the Dunk Low and the Air More Uptempo.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!