Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of February

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of February.

By Andy Silva

After a fairly quiet month of January, things will get off to a fast start in February.

The most notable release comes early in the month, as Union will drop its latest collaborations with Jordan Brand, this time on the AJKO Low in White and Sail on February 2 on the Union website and on February 4 on SNKRS.

Nike will also drop an Air Force 1 collab with Undefeated on February 2 and the YCMC x New Balance 990v3 will also drop that same day. Puma drops the “Jade” colorway of LaMelo Ball’s MB.02 on February 3, the Reebok Answer IV returns on February 4 and Jordan Brand will drop the Air Jordan 5 Aqua that same day. And the first week of February will conclude with Nike dropping a Valentine’s Day-themed collection, including the Dunk Low and the Air More Uptempo.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Releases for February

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Nike Air More Uptempo x Serena Williams Design Crew Feb. 1 $180
Nike Air Max Scorpion Olive Aura Feb. 1 $250
Reebok Pump Omni Zone II Feb. 1 $180
Women's New Balance 550 White with dark mercury Feb. 1 $110
AJKO 1 Low x Union Feb. 2 $150
Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit Sesame and Desert Ochre Feb. 2 $200
Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit Adobe and Bright Crimson Feb. 2 $200
UNDEFEATED x Nike Air Force 1 Wild Berry Feb. 2 $160
YCMC x New Balance 990v3 Feb. 2 $195
Puma MB.02 Jade Feb. 3 $150
Air Jordan 2 Lucky Green Feb. 3 $175
Reebok Answer IV Feb. 4 $170
Air Jordan 5 Aqua Feb. 4 $200
AJKO 1 Low x UNION White Feb. 4 $150
AJKO 1 Low x UNION Sail Feb. 4 $150
Nike Air More Uptempo '96 Dark Pony and Soft Pink Feb. 7 $170
Nike Dunk Low Night Maroon and Medium Soft Pink Feb. 7 $120
Women's Nike Dunk Low White/Medium Soft Pink/Pearl Pink Feb. 7 $110
Nike Air Trainer 1 Feb. 7 $130
Women's Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Valentines Day" Feb. 9 $150
Women's Air Jordan 4 Oil Green Feb. 9 $200
Nike Zoom KD 3 Challenge Red Feb. 10 $130
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Wheat Grass and Cacao Wow Feb. 10 $160
Reebok Question Mid White / Yellow Thread / Ultra Violet Feb. 10 $140
Reebok Shaq Attaq Core Black / Azure / Ftwr White Feb. 10 $180
Air Jordan 4 Craft Feb. 11 $210
Women's Air Jordan 1 Game Royal and Varsity Maize Feb. 17 $180
Women's Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Photon Dust and Metallic Silver Feb. 22 $160
Air Jordan 6 Cool Grey Feb. 25 $200

