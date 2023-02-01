AJKO 1 Low x Union: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Union has become one of the most popular collaborators for Jordan Brand in recent years and they are back this week with their latest drop — the AJKO 1 Low.

Union x Jordan AJKO 1 Low SP ($150)

February 2 - UnionLA

February 4 - SNKRS pic.twitter.com/Ry324PJoLV — Nice Drops (@nicedrops) January 27, 2023

Unlike the Air Jordan 1 or Air Jordan 4 collaborations Union has done in the past, the AJKO is more of a deep cut in the Jordan catalog. Even deeper than the Air Jordan 2 which Union delivered their own take on last spring. The AJKO traditionally has featured a canvas upper in the style of a Jordan 1 with the midsole and outsole of a Nike Vandal. Thus, the shoe actually does not feature an Air unit. There’s been some debate over the years about whether the KO in AJKO stands for knockoff or knockout. Whatever the intent, the model allowed for Nike to have a cost-conscious alternative to the main shoe back in 1985/86 — a pattern they have continued to this day with models like the LeBron Soldier or the Giannis Immortality or the KD Trey 5.

The AJKO returned most recently in 2021 with Chicago and Royal Blue colorways that have both mostly hovered around retail price on the secondary market. Of course, having the Union imprint behind it should help elevate this release. This pair of releases will also mark the first time the model has been released in a low cut.

This week will see releases on February 2 on Union’s website and February 4 on the SNKRS app. There will be two colorways, the “White” and the “Sail.” Nike has released a “Behind the Design” story on SNKRS featuring Union’s Chris Gibbs explaining what went into the collab. He said the inspiration from this release “was late 80s Black and Latino fashion, specifically coming out in New York.” He asserts in the Behind the Design that the KO stood for knock off, and adds that “in essence, we’ve created a knockoff of a knockoff.” He also took to Instagram to expand more on the inspiration.

Gibbs notes in the Behind the Design that he wanted this release to be as pure as possible, but Union does add its own design elements. Of course, on both pairs you’ll find the customary yellow “UN/LA” tag and yellow stitching. You’ll also find that the Swoosh is removable, with UN/LA print underneath. The “White” colorway stays true to the OG AJKOs with a canvas upper. That colorway will include light grey and Carolina blue Swooshes. The “Sail” colorway veers away from the traditional AJKO in that it comes in a mostly leather upper with some suede panels. It will come with navy blue and pine green Swooshes.

Both pairs will come with a navy box with Union and Jordan branding as well as the image of a gold chain on the top. The collaboration will also feature a clothing capsule as well, to make sure you can put together a whole fit.

The AJKO has not been a hyped model in the past, but perhaps the Union co-sign will lead to more interest. Best of luck if you’re looking to pick up a pair!

