JJJJound is back with its latest collab with New Balance, this time on the Made in the UK 991, set for release on the JJJJound site on Thursday, February 9, and on New Balance’s site Friday, February 17.

This release features a Brown suede upper with grey suede overlays, along with mesh panels in grey, a black New Balance “N” logo, a white/off-white midsole and a black and grey outsole. New Balance’s ABZORB technology is present in the heel and the forefoot. The shoe also features circular JJJJound branding on each heel as well as a JJJJound Products hangtag and branded insole. The shoe will come in a brown JJJJound/New Balance branded box and two pairs of laces, one in off-white and another in black. The JJJJound website notes that, “The JJJJound MADE in UK 991 offers a refined, timeless, and versatile take on this tech-driven, ABZORB cushioned silhouette, as a classic mesh upper is overlaid with luxurious suede and outfitted with an earth-toned palette.”

The Montreal-based design studio has become of one the most popular sneaker collaborators of the past several years. Last year’s JJJJound x New Balance 990v3 made many people’s top sneakers of the year list and currently has a $452 average sale price on StockX which represents a 128% price premium with 16% Volatility. JJJJound had also previously collaborated with New Balance on the 990v3 in Grey and Brown, the 990v4 in Navy and the 990v2 in Grey and Green. There was also “Montreal” exclusive 990v3 released last November. JJJJound’s New Balances are by far their best-selling collaboration on StockX, with the 990v2 in Grey selling for an average price of $1,121 for a 424% price premium. Three JJJJound x New Balance collaborations have a price premium over 260%.

These 991 look like they're made of high-quality materials, are on-trend and should benefit from a hyped collaborator’s co-sign. Thus, these may fly quickly off the digital shelves. Best of luck if you’re looking to pick up a pair!

