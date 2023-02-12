Length of the national anthem at every Super Bowl in history

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event on the calendar in America and that means everything is a little bigger and brighter. That includes the Star-Spangled Banner. The national anthem has become a staple of pre-game rituals across sports, dating back to at least the 1918 World Series. It has been performed at every Super Bowl dating back to the Pride of Arizona, Michigan Marching Band & UCLA Choir singing it at Super Bowl 1.

The anthem is a set length, but the timing of it can vary depending on the performer. The anthem performance at Super Bowl 1 was 1:16, while Mickey Guyton’s performance last year at Super Bowl 56 was 1:51. In between, the longest anthem performance was Alicia Keys (2:36 at Super Bowl 47) and the shortest was Neil Diamond (1:02 at Super Bowl 21).

The most controversial moment in Super Bowl national anthem history came in 2011 at Super Bowl 45. Christina Aguilera finished with a time of 1:54, but skipped an entire verse of the song. The time was notable because there are often options for wagering on the length of the national anthem. In the past, DraftKings Sportsbook has offered a prop bet on whether the shortest drive of the game will be greater or less than the length of the pre-game anthem performance. It is also often available in prop bet competitions among friends.

Here’s a look at the the time for every national anthem performance in Super Bowl history. We’ve accumulated this data from TheLines, Wikipedia, and some google searching of past data. Times are not available for Super Bowl 2 (GSU Tiger Marching Band) and Super Bowl 12 (Phyllis Kelly). There was no anthem performance at Super Bowl 11, with Vikki Carr instead singing “America the Beautiful” before the game. The Super Bowl now includes both the national anthem and America The Beautiful.