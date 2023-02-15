The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the kick-off to Phase 5, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release in theaters on Thursday evening to the general public. We’re already seeing reviews coming out from outlets after screenings. The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne (The Wasp), and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conquerer, his first appearance in the MCU. Here we’l go over the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ant-Man 3 after initial reviews.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Things are not going well for Ant-Man 3 and Kevin Feige. We aren’t yet to opening night, but initial reviews are saying that Quantumania isn’t living up to the hype at all. Like we’re bordering on “almost as bad as Eternals” territory for Ant-Man 3. Even Ant-Man and the Wasp, the second installment for the superhero, got an 87% on the tomatometer and an audience score of 80%. If you asked a lot of hardcore MCU fans, they would probably not have Ant-Man 2 in their top 15 or 20 Marvel films.

Personally, I haven’t seen Ant-Man 3 yet. Thankfully, our Culture Editor Murjani Rawls went to an advanced screening and wrote up an excellent review on Quantumania for everyone to check out.

Outside of the Sony release Spider-Man: No Way Home, the MCU hasn’t really had a big hit in the film space. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever received an 84% score on RT and a 94% audience score. While those marks are high, BP2 was OK. It was always going to be tough to live up to the hype of the first movie and the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman weighed on the future of the franchise. Tenoch Huerta’s portrayal of Namor was great and the movie takes a few watches to really get into.

Doctor Strange 2 and Thor: Love and Thunder both came out in 2022 and got OK reviews. It still felt like both films came up short of the hype heading in, particularly L&T, the sequel to one of the best MCU standalone movies in Thor: Ragnarok. Doctor Strange 2 got 74% and Thor L&T got 64% on RT. Multiverse of Madness brought back director Sam Raimi into the MCU, a place he hadn’t been since his original Spider-Man trilogy.