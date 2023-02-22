Raffle date set for Tiffany x Nike Air Force 1 1837

Great ready to mark your calendars, as more details of the upcoming Tiffany x Nike collab on the Air Force 1 have been released.

Tiffany posted some of the raffle details on its website. The raffle will begin on March 3 with the option for either home delivery or pickup at the Soho location or the Flagship Next Door location. Payment information — but no charge — must be provided when entering. Beginning on March 6, winners will be notified and charged, as well as receive a confirmation email. Tiffany notes that confirmed orders will be ready to ship of be picked up in NYC on March 7. Here, from the Tiffany website, are some more details:

If you miss out on this raffle, the shoe has also been loaded onto the SNKRS app. It has a release of March 7 at 10 a.m. ET for $400.

Sole Retriever previously was the first to report the details of the Air Force 1 collab. Nike says on SNKRS that the shoe will feature “elevated touches like premium leather” and will be “finished with luxury detailing like the sterling silver piece on the heel” as well as special packaging. Additional accessories will be available for sale. The shoe will also reportedly come with three pairs of laces.

An ad later appeared in the Sunday New York Times and Tiffany confirmed the release by posting an official landing page with the option to sign up for text or email updates. Nike also created a story on SNKRS with more.

