The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline will pass on Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET and teams won’t be able to make anymore deals the rest of the season. There remain a few big names in the trade market, most notably Chicago Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane and San Jose Sharks LW Timo Meier. There’s expected to be a decent amount of action heading into Friday with plenty of unrestricted free agents on expiring contracts.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the latest deals prior to the NHL Trade Deadline. We’ve already gotten plenty of trades throughout the past few months, including Bo Horvat to the Islanders and Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers.

2023 NHL Trade Deadline tracker

Live updates

Trades so far

Golden Knights-Blues

Date: Feb. 26

The Golden Knights acquired F Ivan Barbashev from the Blues.

Stars-Canadiens

Date: Feb. 26

The Dallas Stars acquired RW Evgenii Dadonov from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for F Denis Gurianov. The Canadiens will retain 50% of Dadonov’s salary in the deal.

Bruins-Capitals-Wild

Date: Feb. 23

The Bruins acquired F Garnet Hathaway and D Dmitry Orlov from the Capitals in exchange for F Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick. The Wild get a fifth-round pick in 2023 from the Bruins while Boston gets prospect Andrei Svetlakov from Minnesota.

Maple Leafs-Blues-Wild

Date: Feb. 17

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired C Ryan O’Reilly and F Noel Acciari from the Blues. St. Louis acquired forwards Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette, a 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and 2024 second-round pick. The Wild got a fourth-round pick in 2025.

Rangers-Blues

Date: Feb. 9

The New York Rangers acquired F Vladimir Taranseko and D Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues for F Sammy Blais, D Hunter Skinner and conditional draft picks.

Islanders-Canucks

Date: Jan. 30

The New York Islanders traded F Anthony Beauvillier, C Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round pick to the Vancouver Canucks for C Bo Horvat.