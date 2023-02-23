Full list of teams for 2023 LIV Golf season

LIV Golf is back.

After its inaugural eight-tournament season last year, the upstart golf league is back for a second season that includes 14 tournaments and deeper rosters.

After nabbing Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka last year, LIV announced its 12 rosters of four-player teams for the second season, with some movement amongst its teams, as new faces Thomas Pieters, Dean Burmester, Brendan Steele and Danny Lee have officially been added to LIV teams.

Pieters is joining the Range Goats CC, which is captained by Bubba Watson and also includes Harold Varner III and Taylor Gooch, while Burmester is joining Stinger GC, which is captained by Louis Oosthuizen.

Steele is joining Phil Mickelson’s Hy Flyers GC, while Lee is joining Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC. Another unique twist on the team-building front is Majesticks GC’s decision to have three co-captains in Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood.

This year’s LIV slate will also include some new dynamics off the course as well, as Sports Illustrated is reporting that the expectation is that teams will pay their own expenses this year. The season will begin this weekend at Mayakoba Resort’s El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Here is the full list of teams and players for the 2023 LIV Golf season.