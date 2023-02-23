 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch MLS soccer during the 2023 season

We go over how to watch Major League Soccer throughout the 28th season.

By Brittany Jarret
A&nbsp;detailed general view of the MLS logo on the red sleeve of a New York Red Bulls player along with the Apple TV logo - Apple and Major League Soccer present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023 - during the MLS Pre-Season 2023 Coachella Valley Invitational match between Minnesota United FC v New York Red Bulls at Empire Polo Club on February 11, 2023 in Indio, California. Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The Major League Soccer gets underway with its 28th season starting on Saturday, February 25th. MLS recently announced a new 10-year partnership with Apple, launching the MLS Season Pass available worldwide.

Nashville and New York City will go head-to-head in the first game of the season this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at GEODIS Park. The game will air on FOX and Apple TV.

Apple TV+ will be the home for all live MLS regular season matchups, MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup. Match times will all be consistent and there will be no blackouts, making this a highly anticipated deal.

In order to watch this season via Apple TV, fans can subscribe to get the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 every month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.

More From DraftKings Nation