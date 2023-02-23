How to watch MLS soccer during the 2023 season

The Major League Soccer gets underway with its 28th season starting on Saturday, February 25th. MLS recently announced a new 10-year partnership with Apple, launching the MLS Season Pass available worldwide.

Nashville and New York City will go head-to-head in the first game of the season this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at GEODIS Park. The game will air on FOX and Apple TV.

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app is everything MLS now in one place. Every match. Every screen. No blackouts. — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 10, 2023

Apple TV+ will be the home for all live MLS regular season matchups, MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup. Match times will all be consistent and there will be no blackouts, making this a highly anticipated deal.

In order to watch this season via Apple TV, fans can subscribe to get the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 every month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season.