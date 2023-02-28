 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of March

Andy Silva provides a look at some of the latest and greatest kicks to hit retail for the month of March.

By Andy Silva

March will come in like a lion, as there are multiple notable releases right out of the gate.

March 2 will see the Women’s A Ma Maniere Air Jordan XII “White” on the A Ma Maniere website as well as the SNKRS release for the Black colorway of the same shoe. That same day will also reportedly see the release of the Supreme x Nike Air Bakin in two colorways. March 3 will be another busy day with the release of the Nike Foamposite One Tech Grey, Women’s Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 Safari and the Women’s Nike Air Max 95 Safari. The week will close on Saturday, March 4, with the release of the Air Jordan 5 University Blue and Nike Air Max 1 LFC x LBJ.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!

Sneaker Releases for March

Sneaker Release Date Retail Price
Nike Air Max Scorpion Barely Volt Mar. 1 $250
Nike Air Force 1 Low x UNDEFEATED Fauna Brown Mar. 1 $160
Women's Nike Dunk Low Sanddrift Mar. 1 $110
Women's Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Black Mar. 1 $160
Women's Nike Dunk High SE Mar. 1 $135
Women's A Ma Maniere Air Jordan XII "White" Mar. 2 $225
Women's Air Jordan 12 x A Ma Maniére Black and Burgundy Crush Mar. 2 $225
Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Mar. 2 N/A
Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Mar. 2 N/A
Nike Foamposite One Tech Grey Mar. 3 $250
Women's Air Jordan 14 Metallic Silver Mar. 3 $180
Women's Nike Air Max 1 '87 Safari Mar. 3 $150
Women's Nike Air Max 95 Safari Mar. 3 $180
New Balance Made in USA 996 Mar. 3 $190
Reebok The Blast Mar. 3 $150
Air Jordan 5 University Blue Mar. 4 $225
Nike Air Max 1 LFC x LBJ Mar. 4 $180
Women's Nike Dunk Low Sanddrift Mar. 4 $110
Women's Nike Air Max 97 Golden Bullet Mar. 7 $190
Nike Air Max 97 Golden Bullet Mar. 7 $185
Nike Air Force 1 x Tiffany & Co. 1837 Mar. 7 $400
Women's Nike Dunk Low SE Mar. 7 $110
Adidas Forum 84 Low AEC Cloud White / Collegiate Purple / Cloud White Mar. 7 $150
Adidas Forum 84 Low AEC Cloud White / Core Black / Cloud White Mar. 7 $150
Women's Air Jordan 2 Low Gym Red and Dark Powder Blue Mar. 8 $150
Nike Dunk Low Retro Apple Green/White/Yellow Strike/Yellow Strike Mar. 8 $110
Nike SB Blazer Low x Doyenne Coconut Milk and Rattan Mar. 8 $100
Women's Nike Dunk Low Black Suede Mar. 9 $120
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Light Orewood Brown/Light Orewood Brown/University Red/Pale Ivory Mar. 9 $120
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Summit White/Summit White/Industrial Blue/Industrial Blue Mar. 9 $120
Women's Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Mar. 10 $130
Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined Mar. 11 $210
Nike Dunk Low Retro White/White/Black Mar. 11 $110
Women's Nike Dunk Low Retro White/White/Black Mar. 11 $110
Nike Dunk High Retro White/Total Orange/Black Mar. 11 $125
Women's Nike Dunk High Retro White/Total Orange/Black Mar. 11 $125
Puma Clyde OG Mar. 11 $110
Under Armour Curry 2 Splash Party Mar. 14 $150

