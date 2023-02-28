Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of March

March will come in like a lion, as there are multiple notable releases right out of the gate.

March 2 will see the Women’s A Ma Maniere Air Jordan XII “White” on the A Ma Maniere website as well as the SNKRS release for the Black colorway of the same shoe. That same day will also reportedly see the release of the Supreme x Nike Air Bakin in two colorways. March 3 will be another busy day with the release of the Nike Foamposite One Tech Grey, Women’s Nike Air Max 1 ‘87 Safari and the Women’s Nike Air Max 95 Safari. The week will close on Saturday, March 4, with the release of the Air Jordan 5 University Blue and Nike Air Max 1 LFC x LBJ.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

If you have questions or just want to talk sneakers, hit on me up on Twitter — my username is @a_silva32. Good luck if you’re going after any of these sure-to-be-popular releases!