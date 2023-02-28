Exclusive access details revealed for Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined

One of the more anticipated releases of 2023 will come out in March as the Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined will drop on March 11. However, with demand expected to be high, there are steps being taken to make sure the biggest fans get a shot at the release.

Similar to the Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found release drop in November, Jordan Brand will provide Exclusive Access to specific users — those who took an L on both the 2018 Air Jordan 3 “Free Throw Line” and last week’s shock drop — on the Nike SNKRS app on March 2. Now, just because you meet the requirements for Exclusive Access does not mean you will be granted Exclusive Access. Here’s more direct from the SNKRS website:

As noted above, there was already a shock drop last week so that makes one hopeful that plenty of pairs have been produced. However, it should be noted that the aforementioned Lost and Found release followed all these same procedures and was still less than satisfactory for many users, with some not even able to enter the main draw due to Nike’s servers being overwhelmed by the number of users trying to enter. Hopefully, Nike has spent the intervening months patching things up and applying lessons learned from the Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found launch.

The SNKRS app notes that the Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined honors the shoe’s 35th anniversary with “an aged aesthetic that redefines timeless.” Again similar to the Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found, the shoe will feature artificial yellowing, this time on the midsole and back heel tab. The back heel tab will also feature classic Nike Air branding in black. SNKRS also notes that the shoe will replicate the elephant print from the 1988 OG.

Best of luck to all who are going for this shoe, either with Exclusive Access or as part of the main drop on March 11.

