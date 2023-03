2023 World Baseball Classic bracket, schedule, results

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will run from Tuesday, March 7 through Tuesday, March 21. This year’s tournament is taking place smack dab in the middle of MLB spring training, causing players to be separated from their major league clubs for up to two weeks. The field for this year’s WBC expanded from 16 to 20 teams that will make up four different pools. The first round will see the teams in each pool playing each other from March 7 to March 13.

Pool A

March 7 at 11 p.m. ET: Cuba vs. Netherlands

March 8 at 6 a.m. ET: Panama vs. Chinese Taipei

March 8 at 11 p.m. ET: Panama vs. Netherlands

March 9 at 6 a.m. ET: Italy vs. Cuba

March 9 at 11:30 p.m. ET: Cuba vs. Panama

March 10 at 6 a.m. ET: Italy vs. Chinese Taipei

March 10 at 11 p.m. ET: Panama vs. Italy

March 11 at 6 a.m. ET: Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei

March 11 at 11 p.m. ET: Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba

March 12 at 7 a.m. ET: Netherlands vs. Italy

Pool B

March 8 at 10 p.m. ET: Australia vs. Korea

March 9 at 5 a.m. ET: China vs. Japan

March 9 at 10 p.m. ET: Czech Republic vs. China

March 10 at 5 a.m. ET: Korea vs. Japan

March 10 at 10 p.m. ET: China vs. Australia

March 11 at 5 a.m. ET: Czech Republic vs. Japan

March 11 at 10 p.m. ET: Czech Republic vs. Korea

March 12 at 6 a.m. ET: Japan vs. Australia

March 12 at 11 p.m. ET: Australia vs. Czech Republic

March 13 at 6 a.m. ET: Korea vs. China

Pool C

March 11 at 2:30 p.m. ET: Colombia vs. Mexico

March 11 at 10 p.m. ET: Great Britain vs. United States

March 12 at 3 p.m. ET: Great Britain vs. Canada

March 12 at 10 p.m. ET: Mexico vs. United States

March 13 at 3 p.m. ET: Colombia vs. Great Britain

March 13 at 10 p.m. ET: Canada vs. United States

March 14 at 3 p.m. ET: Canada vs. Colombia

March 14 at 10 p.m. ET: Great Britain vs. Mexico

March 15 at 3 p.m. ET: Mexico vs. Canada

March 15 at 10 p.m. ET: United States vs. Colombia

Pool D

March 11 at 12 p.m. ET: Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico

March 11 at 7 p.m. ET: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela

March 12 at 12 p.m. ET: Nicaragua vs. Israel

March 12 at 7 p.m. ET: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico

March 13 at 12 p.m. ET: Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua

March 13 at 7 p.m. ET: Israel vs. Puerto Rico

March 14 at 12 p.m. ET: Nicaragua vs. Venezuela

March 14 at 7 p.m. ET: Israel vs. Dominican Republic

March 15 at 12 p.m. ET: Venezuela vs. Israel

March 15 at 7 p.m. ET: Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic

Quarterfinal 1 — March 15, Tokyo, Japan

Pool A winner vs. Pool B runner-up

Quarterfinal 2 — March 16, Tokyo, Japan

Pool B winner vs. Pool A runner-up

Quarterfinal 3 — March 17, Miami, Florida

Pool D winner vs. Pool C runner-up

Quarterfinal 4 — March 18, Miami, Florida

Pool C winner vs. Pool D runner-up

Semifinal 1 — March 19, Miami, Florida

Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 3 winner

Semifinal 2 — March 20, Miami, Florida

Quarterfinal 2 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

Championship — March 21 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner