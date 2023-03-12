Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

We provide everything you need to know for the 2023 NCAA Tournament, including bracket, schedule, seeding, betting odds and more.

March Madness is finally here with Selection Sunday setting the field of 68 for the college basketball championship. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for the tournament.

The Kansas Jayhawks are the defending champions after taking down North Carolina in last year’s final. The Jayhawks should have head coach Bill Self back for the Big Dance after he sat out the conference tournament due to health issues. Kansas is expected to be one of the top seeds in this year’s field.

This bracket is expected to be one of the craziest, with no clear top team leading the way. The Houston Cougars are the favorites to win it all according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but they have the longest odds of any favorite ever. That means there’s high potential for upsets, surprises and a longshot to ultimately cut down the nets in early April. The Cougars are also dealing with a potentially major injury with Marcus Sasser, who exited the AAC tournament semifinal with a groin issue.

The tournament is also a great spot for prominent players to make a name for themselves. Alabama Crimson Tide star Brandon Miller will be one of the headliners, and he’ll look to brush aside controversy with a deep tournament run. Purdue Boilermakers big man Zach Edey will try to carry his team to the top, and Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme is hoping to cap off his college career with a big March Madness performance. UCLA’s Jaime Jacquez Jr. and Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis are also worth watching.

The First Four games will take place March 14 and 15, and the Round of 64 will begin March 16. The Sweet 16 round begins March 23 and the Final Four round will take place April 1, with the national title game being played on April 3.