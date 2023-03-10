Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Continuing what began with Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found release drop in November, Jordan Brand is bringing back a classic, albeit with a twist, as the Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined drops on Saturday for a retail price of $210.

The White Cement Air Jordan 3 Retro returns Reimagined with updated elephant print to replicate the 1988 original, Nike Air branding at the heel, and a yellowed midsole, releasing Saturday, March 11.

As I noted when I wrote about the Fire/Red 3s that dropped last fall, the Air Jordan 3 is one of the most classic sneakers of all-time. It has been said many times, the Air Jordan 3 is the sneaker that saved the Air Jordan line at Nike, and with it perhaps the company as a whole. If Tinker Hatfield hadn’t delivered with the design, MJ was ready to walk. Luckily for all of us, Tinker produced with a slam dunk. Speaking of slam dunk, this was the very colorway His Airness wore to defeat Dominique Wilkins in the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago.

The SNKRS app notes that the Air Jordan 3 White Cement Reimagined honors the shoe’s 35th anniversary with “an aged aesthetic that redefines timeless.” Again similar to the Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found, the shoe will feature artificial yellowing, this time on the midsole and back heel tab. The back heel tab will also feature classic Nike Air branding in black. SNKRS also notes that the shoe will replicate the elephant print from the 1988 OG. This is, of course, one of four original colorways which first released in 1988 along with the Black/Cement, the Fire Reds and the White/True Blue. As I noted with the Fire Reds, this is a model that looks good fresh and clean or beaten up and cooked. And similar to what I said about the Fire Reds, this will be a colorway that many will buy multiple pairs of to rock and deadstock.

The White/Cement colorway has returned several times, including 2011, 2013 (which included Nike Air Branding on the back) and 2018 (which featured an icy outsole and a red free throw stripe to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the famed free throw line dunk). Of the three, the 2013 edition has the highest average sale price on StockX at $704, which represents a 278% price premium. However, the 2018 edition isn’t far behind with a $617 average sale price for a 275% price premium. This year’s Reimagined pair currently has an average sale price of $323 on StockX, but it will be interesting to see how that changes once we get past the official release date. No matter how you slice it, this is a popular colorway of a very popular Air Jordan model.

We’ve already had a shock drop as well as Exclusive Access, so that suggests plenty of pairs were produced. However, as I noted before it was a similar story with the Air Jordan 1 Lost and Found and we all saw how that release went. So, best of luck to all who are going for this shoe.

