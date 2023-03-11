Teams that clinched a berth into 2022-23 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2022-23 NHL season is coming to a close and teams have about a month or so until the playoffs begin. The race toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs figures to be another competitive one but we’re already starting to see teams clinch spots. Here we’re going to go over the NHL standings and update you with teams that have clinched a berth into the playoffs this season.

Team that have clinched 2022-23 Stanley Cup Playoff berth

Date clinched: March 11

The Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders lost to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. That was enough for the Bruins to clinch a playoff berth with 18 games to spare left in the regular season. The Bruins are going to run away with the Presidents’ Trophy this season. Boston is nearly 20 points clear of the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division and 11 points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes overall in the NHL standings as of March 11.

As of this writing, the Bruins are favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook.