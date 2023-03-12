Teams that have advanced to knockout stage in 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is almost out of the group stage with pools wrapping up play the next few days. We already have some pools done with round robin play and teams are advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament. Here we’ll go over the teams that have advanced.

2023 World Baseball Classic bracket

Pool A

Cuba — 2-2*

Italy — 2-2*

Netherlands — 2-2

Panama — 2-2

Chinese Taipei — 2-2

Cuba and Italy advanced from Pool A after a five-way tie. You can find the tiebreaker rules below. Italy will face Japan. Cuba awaits the runner-up to Pool B.

Pool B

Japan — 4-0*

Australia — 2-1

Czech Republic — 1-2

Korea — 1-2

China — 0-3

Japan has advanced to the knockout stage and will face Italy in the next round.

First Round: In the First Round, the teams in each pool shall be ranked according to the percentages of games won in the First Round. The two teams with the highest such percentages in each pool shall advance to the Quarterfinal Round. If at the end of pool play in Round One of the Tournament, teams within a pool are tied with an identical winning percentage, the tie shall be broken in the following order of priority: