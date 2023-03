Live updates, results, scores, winners for 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket

The Madness is here.

Settle in for the next 20 days, as the 2023 NCAA Tournament comes to you live with 67 games from 14 venues across the country, culminating with a Final Four from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on April 1, and the national championship game on April 3.

Below we’ll be tracking all the results starting with the First Four on March 14-15, the First Round on March 16-17, and the Second Round on March 18-19. The Sweet 16 will be from March 21-22, and the Elite Eight is set for March 23-24.

Check below to see how your brackets did, as we’ll keep everything updated in real time right here.

2023 NCAA Tournament bracket: Live results

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

6:40 p.m. ET — #16 Southeast Missouri vs. #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — truTV

9:10 p.m. ET — #11 Pittsburgh vs. #11 Mississippi State — truTV

Wednesday, March 15

6:40 p.m. ET — #16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. #16 Texas Southern — truTV

9:10 p.m. ET — #11 Arizona State vs. #11 Nevada — truTV

First Round

Thursday, March 16

12:15 p.m. ET — #9 West Virginia vs. #8 Maryland — CBS

12:40 p.m. ET — #13 Furman vs. #4 Virginia — truTV

1:40 p.m. ET — #10 Utah State vs. #7 Missouri — TNT

2:00 p.m. ET — #16 Howard vs. #1 Kansas — TBS

2:45 p.m. ET — #16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. #1 Alabama — CBS

3:10 p.m. ET — #12 Charleston vs. #5 San Diego State — truTV

4:10 p.m. ET — #15 Princeton vs. #2 Arizona — TNT

4:30 p.m. ET — #9 Illinois vs. #8 Arkansas — TBS

6:50 p.m. ET — #9 Auburn vs. #8 Iowa — TNT

7:10 p.m. ET — #12 Oral Roberts vs. #5 Duke — CBS

7:25 p.m. ET — #15 Colgate vs. #2 Texas — TBS

7:35 p.m. ET — #10 Boise State vs. #7 Northwestern — truTV

9:20 p.m. ET — #16 Northern Kentucky vs. #1 Houston — TNT

9:40 p.m. ET — #13 Louisiana vs. #4 Tennessee — CBS

9:55 p.m. ET — #10 Penn State vs. #7 Texas A&M — TBS

10:05 p.m. ET — #15 UNC Asheville vs. #2 UCLA — truTV

Friday, March 17

12:15 p.m. ET — No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State — CBS

12:40 p.m. ET — No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier — truTV

1:30 p.m. ET — No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor — TNT

2:00 p.m. ET — No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s — TBS

2:45 p.m. ET — No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette — CBS

3:10 p.m. ET — No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State — truTV

4:00 p.m. ET — No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton — TNT

4:30 p.m. ET — No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn — TBS

6:50 p.m. ET — No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue — TNT

7:10 p.m. ET — No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky — CBS

7:25 p.m. ET — No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami — TBS

7:35 p.m. ET — No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — truTV

9:20 p.m. ET — No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis — TNT

9:40 p.m. ET — No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. — CBS

9:55 p.m. ET — No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana — TBS

10:05 p.m. ET — No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU — truTV