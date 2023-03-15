Live updates, scores, results, winners for 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament

A total of 68 teams will enter March Madness on the women’s side, as the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 with the First Four.
This year the Women’s Final Four is in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center, with the national semifinals taking place on Friday, March 31, and the national championship game set for Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
Unlike with the men’s tournament where the First Four is played in a separate location, the women’s tournament plays all First Four games in the location of the city where the winning team will advance. Also this year will be the first time there will be just two regional sites instead of four, as both Greenville, North Carolina and Seattle, Washington will each host two quadrants of the bracket on the second weekend.
That means eight Sweet 16 teams will play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville from March 24-27, and the other eight at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Each city will have two teams advance to the Final Four in Dallas.
2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket: Live updates, scores
Wednesday, March 15 — First Four
Illinois 56, Mississippi State 70
Southern vs. Sacred Heart, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Thursday, March 16 — First Four
Purdue vs. St. Johns, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Friday, March 17 — First round
Marquette vs. USF 11:30 a.m. |ESPN2
West Virginia vs. Arizona, noon, ESPN
Georgia vs. Florida State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Norfolk State vs. South Carolina| 2 p.m., ESPN
Holy Cross vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
UNLV vs. Michigan, 3 p.m. |ESPNU
Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Southeastern Louisiana vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. ESPN
Hawai’i vs. LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi State vs. Creighton, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
Southern U/Sacred Heart vs. Stanford, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Gardner-Webb vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m, ESPNU
South Dakota State vs. USC, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
Princeton vs. NC State, 10 p.m., ESPN2
Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss, 10 p.m., ESPNU
Saturday, March 18 — First round
Tennessee Tech/Monmouth vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Saint Louis vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m., ABC
James Madison vs. Ohio State, 1:30 p.m. |ESPN2
Miami vs. Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ESPN
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Vermont vs. UConn, 3 p.m., ABC
Toledo vs. Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Purdue/St. John’s vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN
Cleveland State vs. Villanova, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama vs. Baylor, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. |ESPNEWS
Drake vs. Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Portland vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Iona vs. Duke, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
East Carolina vs. Texas, 10 p.m., ESPN
Sacramento State vs. UCLA, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2