Live updates, scores, results, winners for 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament

A total of 68 teams will enter March Madness on the women’s side, as the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship kicks off on Wednesday, March 15 with the First Four.

This year the Women’s Final Four is in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center, with the national semifinals taking place on Friday, March 31, and the national championship game set for Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

Unlike with the men’s tournament where the First Four is played in a separate location, the women’s tournament plays all First Four games in the location of the city where the winning team will advance. Also this year will be the first time there will be just two regional sites instead of four, as both Greenville, North Carolina and Seattle, Washington will each host two quadrants of the bracket on the second weekend.

That means eight Sweet 16 teams will play at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville from March 24-27, and the other eight at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Each city will have two teams advance to the Final Four in Dallas.

2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament bracket: Live updates, scores

Wednesday, March 15 — First Four

Illinois 56, Mississippi State 70

Southern vs. Sacred Heart, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday, March 16 — First Four

Purdue vs. St. Johns, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Tennessee Tech vs. Monmouth, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, March 17 — First round

Marquette vs. USF 11:30 a.m. |ESPN2

West Virginia vs. Arizona, noon, ESPN

Georgia vs. Florida State, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

Norfolk State vs. South Carolina| 2 p.m., ESPN

Holy Cross vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS

UNLV vs. Michigan, 3 p.m. |ESPNU

Southern Utah vs. Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Iowa, 4 p.m. ESPN

Hawai’i vs. LSU, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Chattanooga vs. Virginia Tech, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi State vs. Creighton, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

Southern U/Sacred Heart vs. Stanford, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Gardner-Webb vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m, ESPNU

South Dakota State vs. USC, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

Princeton vs. NC State, 10 p.m., ESPN2

Gonzaga vs. Ole Miss, 10 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, March 18 — First round

Tennessee Tech/Monmouth vs. Indiana, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

Saint Louis vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m., ABC

James Madison vs. Ohio State, 1:30 p.m. |ESPN2

Miami vs. Oklahoma State, 2 p.m., ESPN

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Washington State, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

Vermont vs. UConn, 3 p.m., ABC

Toledo vs. Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Purdue/St. John’s vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN

Cleveland State vs. Villanova, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama vs. Baylor, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. |ESPNEWS

Drake vs. Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Portland vs. Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Iona vs. Duke, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

East Carolina vs. Texas, 10 p.m., ESPN

Sacramento State vs. UCLA, 11:30 p.m., ESPN2