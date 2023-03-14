What other shows air on truTV when March Madness isn’t happening?

The NCAA Tournament kicks off Tuesday evening with the First Four, and that marks the return of a March staple. Unless you’re a big-time fan of Impractical Jokers, the next week is likely the most time you’ll spend watching truTV.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned channel joins CBS, TBS, and TNT each March to broadcast the start of the tournament. It is an annual struggle finding the channel, but we’re all in this together, right?

The truTV channel first started as the original Court TV channel. In 2008, after various acquisitions, it relaunched as truTV with a focus on docusoaps and “caught on camera” programming. In 2011, it started broadcasting sports content from Turner Sports and has turned into a March regular since. Turner Sports falls under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella.

While sports fans know about truTV through the NCAA Tournament, it does provide plenty of additional programming. Most notably, it has been running Impractical Jokers since 2014. Other current shows include Backyard Bar Wars, Fast Foodies, Tacoma FD, and MythBusters. They also run re-runs of a host of canceled programs.

The truTV college basketball schedule opens with both First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday. It follows with four first round games on Thursday and four more on Friday. The Tuesday and Wednesday games will air back-to-back. On Thursday and Friday, the four games are split in half, with a break in between after the second game wraps. On both days, if you don’t feel like changing the channel during that break, you can enjoy some episodes of Impractical Jokers.