Live updates, scores, results, winners for 2023 WNIT Tournament

We go over the women’s bracket for the 2023 WNIT Tournament, and give you the latest scores and results.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Oregon’s Te-Hina Paopao celebrates a 3-point shot against ASU during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena on Saturday. Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

A full field of 64 teams will be a part of the 2023 WNIT women’s basketball tournament, kicking off Wednesday, March 15. All games in the three-week event will be played on-campus in the home arena of one team in the matchup.

The first round runs March 15-17, the second round runs March 18-21, the third round runs March 22-24, the quarterfinals are March 25-27, the semifinals are March 28 and 29, and the championship game is April 1.

2023 WNIT Tournament bracket: Live updates, scores

Group 1

Oregon vs. North Dakota State, Eugene, OR, March 17, 10:00 PM
BYU vs. Rice, Provo, UT, March 17, 9:00 PM

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine, San Diego, CA, March 17, 9:00 PM
San Diego vs. Long Beach State, San Diego, CA, March 16, 9:00 PM

Wyoming vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Laramie, WY, March 17, 8:30 PM
Kansas State vs. Wichita State, Manhattan, KS, March 16, 7:00 PM

Washington vs. San Francisco, Seattle, WA, March 16, 10:00 PM
New Mexico vs. Northern Arizona, Albuquerque, NM, March 16, 9:00 PM

Group 2

Rhode Island vs. Boston, South Kingstown, RI, March 17, 6:00 PM
Richmond vs. Penn, Richmond, VA, March 16, 6:00 PM

Massachusetts vs. Albany, Amherst, MA, March 17, 7:00 PM
Harvard vs. Towson, Cambridge, MA, March 16, 7:00 PM

Syracuse vs. Kent State, Syracuse, NY, March 15, 7:00 PM
Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph’s, South Orange, NJ, March 16, 7:00 PM

Fordham vs. Drexel, Bronx, NY, March 16, 7:00 PM
Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, New York, NY, March 17, 7:00 PM

Group 3

Nebraska vs. Missouri State, Lincoln, NE, March 15, 7:00 PM
Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State, Cedar Falls, IA, March 16, 7:00 PM

Missouri vs. Illinois State, Columbia, MO, March 16, 8:00 PM
Kansas vs. Western Kentucky, Lawrence, KS, March 17, 6:00 PM

Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas State, Nacogdoches, TX, March 16, 7:30 PM
Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech, Fayetteville, AR, March 16, 8:00 PM

Texas Tech vs. UTEP, Lubbock, TX, March 16, 7:00 PM
SMU vs. Little Rock, Dallas, TX, March 16, 8:00 PM

Group 4

Bowling Green vs. Liberty, Bowling Green, OH, March 16, 6:00 PM
Green Bay vs. Niagara, Green Bay, WI, March 16, 8:00 PM

Memphis vs. Jackson State, Memphis, TN, March 16, 8:00 PM
Ball State vs. Belmont, Muncie, IN, March 16, 6:30 PM

Florida vs. Wofford, Gainesville, FL, March 16, 6:00 PM
Wake Forest vs. Morgan State, Winston-Salem, NC, March 16, 6:00 PM

Auburn vs. Tulane, Auburn, AL, March 17, 8:00 PM
Clemson vs. High Point, Clemson, SC, March 16, 7:00 PM

