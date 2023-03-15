Live updates, scores, results, winners for 2023 WNIT Tournament

A full field of 64 teams will be a part of the 2023 WNIT women’s basketball tournament, kicking off Wednesday, March 15. All games in the three-week event will be played on-campus in the home arena of one team in the matchup.

The first round runs March 15-17, the second round runs March 18-21, the third round runs March 22-24, the quarterfinals are March 25-27, the semifinals are March 28 and 29, and the championship game is April 1.

2023 WNIT Tournament bracket: Live updates, scores

Group 1

Oregon vs. North Dakota State, Eugene, OR, March 17, 10:00 PM

BYU vs. Rice, Provo, UT, March 17, 9:00 PM



San Diego State vs. UC Irvine, San Diego, CA, March 17, 9:00 PM

San Diego vs. Long Beach State, San Diego, CA, March 16, 9:00 PM



Wyoming vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Laramie, WY, March 17, 8:30 PM

Kansas State vs. Wichita State, Manhattan, KS, March 16, 7:00 PM



Washington vs. San Francisco, Seattle, WA, March 16, 10:00 PM

New Mexico vs. Northern Arizona, Albuquerque, NM, March 16, 9:00 PM

Group 2

Rhode Island vs. Boston, South Kingstown, RI, March 17, 6:00 PM

Richmond vs. Penn, Richmond, VA, March 16, 6:00 PM



Massachusetts vs. Albany, Amherst, MA, March 17, 7:00 PM

Harvard vs. Towson, Cambridge, MA, March 16, 7:00 PM



Syracuse vs. Kent State, Syracuse, NY, March 15, 7:00 PM

Seton Hall vs. Saint Joseph’s, South Orange, NJ, March 16, 7:00 PM



Fordham vs. Drexel, Bronx, NY, March 16, 7:00 PM

Columbia vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, New York, NY, March 17, 7:00 PM

Group 3

Nebraska vs. Missouri State, Lincoln, NE, March 15, 7:00 PM

Northern Iowa vs. Colorado State, Cedar Falls, IA, March 16, 7:00 PM



Missouri vs. Illinois State, Columbia, MO, March 16, 8:00 PM

Kansas vs. Western Kentucky, Lawrence, KS, March 17, 6:00 PM



Stephen F. Austin vs. Texas State, Nacogdoches, TX, March 16, 7:30 PM

Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech, Fayetteville, AR, March 16, 8:00 PM



Texas Tech vs. UTEP, Lubbock, TX, March 16, 7:00 PM

SMU vs. Little Rock, Dallas, TX, March 16, 8:00 PM

Group 4

Bowling Green vs. Liberty, Bowling Green, OH, March 16, 6:00 PM

Green Bay vs. Niagara, Green Bay, WI, March 16, 8:00 PM



Memphis vs. Jackson State, Memphis, TN, March 16, 8:00 PM

Ball State vs. Belmont, Muncie, IN, March 16, 6:30 PM



Florida vs. Wofford, Gainesville, FL, March 16, 6:00 PM

Wake Forest vs. Morgan State, Winston-Salem, NC, March 16, 6:00 PM



Auburn vs. Tulane, Auburn, AL, March 17, 8:00 PM

Clemson vs. High Point, Clemson, SC, March 16, 7:00 PM