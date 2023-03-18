Live updates, scores, results, winners for 2023 CBI Tournament

The 2023 College Basketball Invitational will bring 16 teams to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, which will serve as the host for all four rounds of games over five days. The opening round is held on both Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, with the one-game championship set for Wednesday, March 22.

The tournament is open to teams that want to continue their basketball season and have a record of over .500 against Division I schools. The first two rounds of games will be broadcast on FloHoops, which is a paid subscription service. The semifinals and final will be on ESPN2.

Here is the complete bracket for the 2023 CBI Tournament, to be held at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

2023 CBI Tournament bracket: Live updates, scores

First round

Game 1: No. 1 Indiana State vs. No. 16 USC Upstate: March 18, 11:00 a.m.

Game 2: No. 8 Eastern Kentucky vs. No. 9 Cleveland State: March 19, 11:00 a.m.

Game 3: No. 4 Southern Utah vs. No. 13 North Alabama: March 18, 1:00 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Duquesne vs. No. 12 Rice: March 19, 1:00 p.m.

Game 5: No. 2 San Jose State vs. No. 15 Southern Indiana: March 18, 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 7 Tarleton vs. No. 10 Radford: March 19, 3:30 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Charlotte vs. No. 14 Western Carolina: March 18, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8: No. 6 Stetson vs. No. 11 Milwaukee: March 19, 5:30 p.m.

All games on FloHoops

Quarterfinals: March 20

Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner: 12 p.m.

Game 10: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner: 2 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner: 4:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 6:30 p.m.

All games on FloHoops

Semifinals: March 21

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner: 7 p.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner: 9 p.m.

All games on ESPN2

Final

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner: 5 p.m. ET

Broadcast on ESPN2