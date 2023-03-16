Action Bronson x New Balance 990v6: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Action Bronson’s much-anticipated collab on New Balance’s 990v6 is set to drop on Friday, March 17, on specializinginlife.com followed by a wider release on New Balance’s website a week later on March 24.

After teasing the shoe on his Instagram, the longtime sneakerhead Bronson debuted the shoe in an appearance on AEW Rampage last fall at Arthur Ashe Stadium and immediately turned some heads.

Bronson had some more thoughts on the shoe this week with GQ, highlighting what the multiple colors found on the upper mean to him, including allusions to baklava, crocodiles rising out of the water and a tidal wave.

As alluded to above, Bronson’s take on the 990v6, which debuted last November as the latest entry in the venerable New Balance 990 series, features a very colorful upper made of suede, leather and mesh. There are hits of grey, orange and volt along with a brown suede mudgard and a blue midsole. The bold colors continue with the two-tone pink and purple rope laces included. There is also Baklava branding on both the tongue and insole. A better look at the collab on foot was seen in Bronson’s recent appearance on the Complex YouTube show Full Size Run.

A notable feature of the 990v6 model is in the inclusion of New Balance’s FuelCell cushioning system, which the brand says means “that the evolution of the 990 can be felt as much as it can be seen.” In addition to FuelCell, the model also incorporates ABSORB and ENCAP technology as well.

The shoe is currently selling for an average sale price of $622 on StockX from a total of 14 sales. Needless to say, the combined popularity of the Queens-born rapper and New Balance should make this a very in-demand release. Best of luck to all who are going to look to pick these up!

