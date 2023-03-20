Nike SB x Air Jordan 4: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

There’s no two ways about it — March has been a banger when it comes to sneakers. Tiffany Air Force 1. Air Jordan 3 Reimagined. Air Max 1 ’86 Big Bubble still to come on Air Max Day. If you’re a sneakerhead, your wallet has likely taken a hit this month. But, don’t sleep on the special collab set to drop on SNKRS on March 21 — the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4.

Don't forget!: The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Pine Green" hits the SNKRS app on Tuesday, March 21 pic.twitter.com/Rmf8PpM1iw — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 19, 2023

Now, these already have been released into the wild — there was a drop at select skate shops last week as well as early access to select Nike members on SNKRS (not to brag, but yes, I got a rare early W. It’s about damn time, lol).

The Air Jordan 4 has already been having something of a moment, with last year’s Military Black colorway being something of a surprise hit and of course the A Ma Maniére collab being one of the hottest drops of 2022. I’ve written about the Air Jordan 4 a couple of times before, but this is not an ordinary Air Jordan 4 release.

Outwardly, the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 mostly closely resembles the color blocking of the Military Blue or Military Black colorways. However, given that this is a collab with Nike’s skateboarding sub-label, there are several notable changes to keep in mind when going after a pair.

First, Nike says it went back and did its best to get as close as it ever has to the OG 1989 shape, which it says should lead to an improved fit and an impeccable flick, for the skateboarders amongst us. Similarly, the outsole utilizes gum rubber for better skateboard grip. And perhaps most notably, the shoe makes use of a slightly different, more flexible rubber on wings and back heel tab which is both great for the skate crowd as well as general comfort (admit it, as much as we love the heel tab, it does a number on the Achilles). This tweet below does, I think, an excellent job breaking down some differences between a GR Air Jordan 4 and the SB collab.

Air Jordan 4 SB vs. Air Jordan 4 pic.twitter.com/QtNKFGi5CK — SiteSupply (@TheSiteSupply) March 8, 2023

The upper is made of what looks to be an excellent sail leather, along with what looks to be a nice suede grey mudguard and the aforementioned more flexible plastic used for the standard wings on white as well as the back heel tab in pine green which features not standard Nike SB branding as opposed to either the Jumpman logo or Nike Air branding. The shoe also has the customary netting in white, with more pine green accents on the lace locks and the tongue features the standard Jordan Flight tag in white with a green Jumpman and Flight in red. The visible air bubble is also accented in red. All in all, this drop looks to feature elevated materials worthy of its collab status.

As I noted above, this shoe had an early drop on the SNKRS app as well as skate shop releases, which gives some hope that there should be a decent number of pairs of this coveted release available. Currently, this drop is selling for an average sale price of $396 on StockX, which represents an 84% price premium. For comparison’s sake, last year’s Air Jordan 4 Military Black currently has average sale price of $351 on StockX, while the most recent release of the Military Blue colorway from 2012 has an average sale price of $591. Plus, the aforementioned A Ma Maniére collab has an average sale price of $409. So no matter how you slice it, the Air Jordan 4 remains one of the most popular Jordan models in the main line and should be a very popular release, no matter how many pairs have been produced.

Best of luck to all who are going for this shoe.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Pine Green Mar. 21 $225

