Bracket, scores, results for 2023 NCAA Hockey Tournament

While it’s March Madness and the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament is in the spotlight, let’s not forget about our friends on the ice. The 2023 NCAA hockey tournament is set to begin this week as regionals begin. Here we’re going to go over the teams who are favored and provide bracket updates and scores for the tournament.
The top seeds in each region are comprised 1-4 with Minnesota being the top overall seed. Quinnipiac (2), Michigan (3) and Denver (4) round out the field of seeded team. The Gophers are betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the tournament at +250 while Michigan is +350. Those two teams met in the Big Ten tournament final and the Wolverines came out on top 4-3.
2023 NCAA hockey tournament: Frozen Four bracket
Regional First Round
Fargo, North Dakota
No. 1 Minnesota vs. Canisius, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, Thursday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Manchester, New Hampshire
No. 4 Denver vs. Cornell, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS
Boston University vs. Western Michigan, Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Bridgeport, Connecticut
No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. Merrimack, Friday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS
Ohio State vs. Harvard, Friday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, Friday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Colgate vs. No. 3 Michigan, Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU