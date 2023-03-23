Bracket, scores, results for 2023 NCAA Hockey Tournament

While it’s March Madness and the 2023 NCAA basketball tournament is in the spotlight, let’s not forget about our friends on the ice. The 2023 NCAA hockey tournament is set to begin this week as regionals begin. Here we’re going to go over the teams who are favored and provide bracket updates and scores for the tournament.

The top seeds in each region are comprised 1-4 with Minnesota being the top overall seed. Quinnipiac (2), Michigan (3) and Denver (4) round out the field of seeded team. The Gophers are betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the tournament at +250 while Michigan is +350. Those two teams met in the Big Ten tournament final and the Wolverines came out on top 4-3.

2023 NCAA hockey tournament: Frozen Four bracket

Regional First Round

Fargo, North Dakota

No. 1 Minnesota vs. Canisius, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, Thursday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Manchester, New Hampshire

No. 4 Denver vs. Cornell, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS

Boston University vs. Western Michigan, Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Bridgeport, Connecticut

No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. Merrimack, Friday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS

Ohio State vs. Harvard, Friday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, Friday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Colgate vs. No. 3 Michigan, Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU