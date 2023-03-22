Full schedule for 2023 NCAA hockey tournament

The 2023 NCAA hockey tournament is set to get underway this week with regional play. The bracket was released last week and the field of 16 teams is set to compete around the country. The four regions include Manchester, New Hampshire, Fargo, North Dakota, Allentown, PA, and Bridgeport, Connecticut. Below we’ll go over the field a bit and the schedule for the tournament.
2023 NCAA hockey tournament schedule
Regional First Round
Fargo, North Dakota
No. 1 Minnesota vs. Canisius, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, Thursday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Manchester, New Hampshire
No. 4 Denver vs. Cornell, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS
Boston University vs. Western Michigan, Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Bridgeport, Connecticut
No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. Merrimack, Friday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS
Ohio State vs. Harvard, Friday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Allentown, Pennsylvania
Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, Friday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Colgate vs. No. 3 Michigan, Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Manchester Regional Final
TBD vs. TBD, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Fargo Regional Final
TBD vs. TBD, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
Bridgeport Regional Final
TBD vs. TBD, Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Allentown Regional Final
TBD vs. TBD, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Frozen Four
Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
National Semifinals, April 6 at 5 and 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
National Championship, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2