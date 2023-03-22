Full schedule for 2023 NCAA hockey tournament

The 2023 NCAA hockey tournament is set to get underway this week with regional play. The bracket was released last week and the field of 16 teams is set to compete around the country. The four regions include Manchester, New Hampshire, Fargo, North Dakota, Allentown, PA, and Bridgeport, Connecticut. Below we’ll go over the field a bit and the schedule for the tournament.

2023 NCAA hockey tournament schedule

Regional First Round

Fargo, North Dakota

No. 1 Minnesota vs. Canisius, Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Minnesota State vs. St. Cloud State, Thursday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Manchester, New Hampshire

No. 4 Denver vs. Cornell, Thursday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS

Boston University vs. Western Michigan, Thursday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Bridgeport, Connecticut

No. 2 Quinnipiac vs. Merrimack, Friday, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNNEWS

Ohio State vs. Harvard, Friday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Allentown, Pennsylvania

Michigan Tech vs. Penn State, Friday, 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Colgate vs. No. 3 Michigan, Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Manchester Regional Final

TBD vs. TBD, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Fargo Regional Final

TBD vs. TBD, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Bridgeport Regional Final

TBD vs. TBD, Sunday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Allentown Regional Final

TBD vs. TBD, Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

National Semifinals, April 6 at 5 and 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

National Championship, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2