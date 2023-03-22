Where is the 2023 Frozen Four being held?

The 2023 NCAA hockey tournament gets underway this week with the regionals beginning in Fargo, ND, and Manchester, NH. There are also games taking place in Allentown, PA, and Bridgeport, CT, on Friday. Sixteen teams enter and one will be crowned Frozen Four champion. We’re going to go over the field a bit and where the Frozen Four is taking place.

2023 Frozen Four location

The top teams consist of the University of Minnesota and University of Michigan hockey programs in this year’s tournament. Those were the top two teams in the Big Ten conference, facing each other in the championship game last week. The Wolverines were able to come out on top 4-3 over the Gophers and were given the top seed in the NCAA tournament.

Michigan is absolutely stacked with talent, led by soon-to-be No. 2 overall NHL Draft pick C Adam Fantilli and New Jersey Devils D Luke Hughes, brother of center Jack Hughes and defenseman Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks). Fantilli figures to be selected right after C Connor Bedard in the 2023 NHL Draft this summer. He led Michigan with 61 points in 33 games this season and should win the Hobey Baker award for most outstanding college hockey player.

Minnesota is fleshed with talent as well. Jimmy Snuggerud was a first-round pick by the St. Louis Blues last year and has 49 points in 36 games for the Gophers. F Matthew Knies was a second-round pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs back in 2021 and leads Minnesota with 21 goals this season. The other notable name is Logan Cooley, who was the 3rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. You may also recognize Luke and John Mittelstadt, both brothers of Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt.

The location of the Frozen Four is Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is located in Tampa, Florida, and will be home to the Semifinals and Final of the Frozen Four.