The 2023 NFL Draft is here and that means wheeling and dealing. We’ve already seen the draft help push along the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets and Lamar Jackson’s monster extension. Now we’ll see GMs in the thick of trying to make trades and pick players while the clock is ticking. What will they do?

Besides trading picks, there are players that could be had in a draft day trade. We’ve heard plenty about DeAndre Hopkins, Ryan Tannehill, Chase Young, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, and a host of other possibilities who might be available for a trade and during the draft is when teams will probably get the best deal.

We know that the Cardinals are shopping around the No. 3 pick and there are suitors. With Bryce Young likely going to the Panthers with the first pick and the Texans seemingly out on CJ Stroud, a team like the Colts or Titans will look to move up to grab their guy, be it Stroud or Anthony Richardson or even Will Levis.

2023 NFL Draft trade tracker

Update, 6:03 p.m. ET — Well, that was fast. The Cardinals may be looking to move down from No. 3, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that discussions involving Hopkins have not taken place.

While the #Titans have had conversations about a potential trade up to No. 3 -- among other spots -- they have not had conversations centered around star WR DeAndre Hopkins, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

Update, 5:57 p.m. ET — The Arizona Cardinals are looking to move down from No. 3 and Pro Football Talk is reporting the pick could be going to the Tennessee Titans. The package would include the third pick and DeAndre Hopkins for the No. 11 pick, plus more, per PFT.