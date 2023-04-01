Have two arch-rivals ever met in the Final Four before?

Hoisting a national championship leaves no better feeling, as it's a testament to the hard work and adversity that a team overcame throughout the journey. But who says you can’t add some insult to injury? When a team fends off its bitter rival on the biggest stage in sports, it can be a sight to behold as both a fan and casual spectator.

Here’s a look at some of the Final Four rivalry games in this tournament’s history.

2022 UNC vs. Duke

It’s not often you witness two historic blue-blood schools like North Carolina and Duke go at it in the Final Four, with a championship appearance on the line. It’s even rarer when it coincides with the last appearance by arguably the greatest coach in men’s college basketball history.

The Tar Heels ended the Blue Devils’ season, 81-77, in a thriller highlighted by Caleb Love’s 3-pointer over Mark Williams to send them to the national title game. But it also marked the final game of Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career, propelling this classic to become one of the best college basketball stories of 2022.

There’s nothing sweeter than playing for a national championship, and specifically doing so at the expense of your bitter rivals. Led by Anthony Davis’ 18 points and 15 rebounds, the Wildcats defeated Louisville 69-61 thanks to another 57 percent shooting performance from the field, marking their fourth time over the 50 percent mark during the 2012 tourney.

The Wildcats also blocked seven shots and snagged seven steals as the Kentucky faithful got to relish a John Calipari victory over Rick Pitino and the Cardinals.

It’s one thing to fall to your bitter rival in the national championship game, but could you weather the feeling of seeing the same movie play out again 12 months later? For the second year in a row, the 1962 NCAA tournament ended with Cincinnati defeating Ohio State in the national championship game. The Bearcats downed the Buckeyes 71-59 while Cincinnati’s Paul Hogue was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.

Despite hoping to rid the nightmares of their 70-65 loss the year prior, the Buckeyes could not buy a bucket in that 1962 sequel matchup. Ohio State would go on to shoot 36 percent as a team, with their three seniors in Jerry Lucas, John Havlicek, and Mel Nowell combining for just 14 of 47 from the field.