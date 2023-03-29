Sneaker Release Schedule: Top drops for the month of April

After the madness of March, April starts with a flurry as the beginning of the month will see what should be several popular drops.

On April 1 will be the Air Jordan 11 Low Cement Grey and reportedly the Nike Ja 1 “Day One” from the Swoosh, while Adidas will come with Bape x Adidas Campus 80s and Under Armour will remix the infamous “Chef Curry” 2s. New Balance will also drop a pair of colorways on the 9060.

Also of note, Nike will drop an elusive “Home” PE edition of the Air Foamposite One on April 7.

As always, these release dates are subject to change, which has been happening frequently of late.

