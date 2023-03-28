Teams that clinched a berth into 2022-23 NBA Playoffs

As we enter the last two weeks of the regular season, several teams have already clinched a spot in the 2022-23 postseason. As a reminder, the top six teams in each conference automatically get put into the playoff field. Teams 7-10 will be in the play-in tournament. The No. 7 and 8 teams will play, with the winner becoming the No. 7 seed. The loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game, and the winner of that matchup will become the No. 8 seed.

Here’s a look at which teams have clinched a playoff berth for this upcoming postseason. The exact seeding of each team is still to be determined but these teams will be in the playoffs.

Team that have clinched 2022-23 NBA Playoffs berth

East

Milwaukee Bucks - currently first in East

Boston Celtics - 2 games behind Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers - 5 games behind Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers - 6.5 games behind Bucks

West

Denver Nuggets - currently first in West

Memphis Grizzlies - 3.5 games behind Nuggets