 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Teams that clinched a berth into 2022-23 NBA Playoffs

We go over which NBA teams have clinched a playoff berth in the 2022-23 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Philadelphia 76ers v Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets looks on in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Ball Arena on March 27, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

As we enter the last two weeks of the regular season, several teams have already clinched a spot in the 2022-23 postseason. As a reminder, the top six teams in each conference automatically get put into the playoff field. Teams 7-10 will be in the play-in tournament. The No. 7 and 8 teams will play, with the winner becoming the No. 7 seed. The loser plays the winner of the 9-10 game, and the winner of that matchup will become the No. 8 seed.

Here’s a look at which teams have clinched a playoff berth for this upcoming postseason. The exact seeding of each team is still to be determined but these teams will be in the playoffs.

Team that have clinched 2022-23 NBA Playoffs berth

East

Milwaukee Bucks - currently first in East

Boston Celtics - 2 games behind Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers - 5 games behind Bucks

Cleveland Cavaliers - 6.5 games behind Bucks

West

Denver Nuggets - currently first in West

Memphis Grizzlies - 3.5 games behind Nuggets

More From DraftKings Nation