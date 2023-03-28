Marvel announces Secret Invasion release date on Disney+

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t exactly gone over well with the general public. Phase 4 even gave us more TV series, some of which really landed (WandaVision, Loki) and others that came up well short of expectations (Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk). So as a result, Marvel and Kevin Feige put a pause on TV series on Disney+ in the short term. That almost year-long hiatus is expected to end with Secret Invasion.

Samuel L. Jackson will star reprising his role as former S.H.E.I.L.D director Nick Fury. Ben Mendolsohn is back from his appearing in Captain Marvel as Talos, who leads a sect of Skrull. Colbie Smulders is back as S.H.E.I.L.D agent Maria Hill. Emilia Clarke plays Abigail Brand, who is the commander of S.W.O.R.D, an offshoot of S.H.E.I.L.D. Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Gravik, the leader of the Skrull invasion.

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman plays Sonya Falsworth, an old ally of Fury’s. Don Cheadle is back at James “Rhodey” Rhodes and Martin Freeman (also back) as former CIA agent Everett K. Ross.

Secret Invasion takes place during a Skrull invasion of Earth during “the blip” that takes place after Avengers: Infinity War. Feige has mentioned that Secret Invasion will lead into the planned Armor Wars movie, which will star Cheadle.

The upcoming Marvel TV series is set to release on June 21, 2023, Marvel announced on Tuesday. It will be the first TV series in the MCU’s Phase 5 and it appears to be pulling out all the stops.