Updated look at Stanley Cup Playoff bracket for 2023

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are fast approaching and we’re seeing more teams clinch spots day after day. Soon enough we’ll have the full field of teams for the 2023 postseason, but we may not know the matchups until the final few days of the regular season. Below we’ll be updating each day with the latest NHL playoff matchups for the Eastern and Western Conference brackets. First, let’s go over what we know so far.

The Boston Bruins have already clinched the No. 1 overall seed and Presidents’ Trophy. Boston tied a franchise record with 121 points with seven games remaining in the season. If the Bruins win six of seven, they’d set the NHL record for most points in a season, held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens (132). The Bruins have nothing to play for so you’d think setting the NHL record isn’t top on the agenda. Being healthy for the playoffs is critical. Boston has done this before; winning the Presidents’ Trophy and falling short of the Stanley Cup.

Along with the Bruins, the Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers have all clinched berths. The Tampa Bay Lightning will do so shortly. There should be plenty of movement in the seeding among the Wild Card teams in the East. The New York Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers are fighting for two spots. Let’s look at the East bracket as of Saturday, April 1.

Eastern Conference bracket

No. 1 ATL — Boston Bruins

WC2 MET — Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 2 ATL — Toronto Maple Leafs

No. 3 ATL — Tampa Bay Lightning

No. 1 MET — Carolina Hurricanes

WC1 MET — New York Islanders

No. 2 MET — New Jersey Devils

No. 3 MET — New York Rangers

The West bracket is as close as humanly possible with a week and change left in the regular season. As of Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights are the only team to clinch a berth. The Minnesota Wild, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are next. The Wild card race is tight between the Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames. Two of those teams will get in. We shouldn’t see much change in the top-3 teams in each division in the West. Seeding is what will be altered in the remaining games. Let’s look at the West bracket.

Western Conference bracket

No. 1 PAC — Vegas Golden Knights

WC2 CEN — Winnipeg Jets

No. 2 PAC — Edmonton Oilers

No. 3 PAC — Los Angeles Kings

No. 1 CEN — Minnesota Wild

WC1 PAC — Seattle Kraken

No. 2 CEN — Dallas Stars

No. 3 CEN — Colorado Avalanche

The Wild and Avs are separated by three points in the Central while the Golden Knights and Kings are also separated by three in the Pacific. So the last bit of schedule is going to be super important with each night having playoff seeding implications. It’s unclear how seriously teams will take seeding once berths are clinched. Most teams don’t worry about opponent or home-ice advantage all that much.