2023 NHL playoff bracket: Updated look at Stanley Cup Playoff picture

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on April 17, so we’re about 10 days away from playoff hockey. Despite being that many days away from the postseason, we still have very little clarity on how the matchups will shake out. That’s a testament to how competitive the NHL has grown in 2022-23. Below we’ll take a look at the updated playoff bracket for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference with some analysis.

Eastern Conference playoff bracket

No. 1 ATL — Boston Bruins — 125 points

WC2 MET — New York Islanders — 87 points

No. 2 ATL — Toronto Maple Leafs — 102 points

No. 3 ATL — Tampa Bay Lightning — 96 points

No. 1 MET — Carolina Hurricanes — 109 points

WC1 MET — Florida Panthers — 87 points

No. 2 MET — New Jersey Devils — 106 points

No. 3 MET — New York Rangers — 103 points

Note: Bracket is updated as of April 6.

The race in the Atlantic Division is basically decided. The Bruins are the top seed by a wide margin and the Leafs should host the Bolts in the first round. Toronto will almost definitely get home-ice advantage.

As for the Metro, the Canes, Devils and Rangers remain three points apart each. So there’s a chance we see all three teams move a bit before the end of the regular season. The Devils are the best of the road teams and the Hurricanes are very good at home.

The Wild Card is down to three teams with the Pens, Isles and Panthers. Pitt is behind by a point and trail in terms of regulation wins. The Penguins also have an easy schedule down the stretch. All three teams won’t have a rough time, so it could come down to tiebreakers or settle like the standings are now.

Western Conference playoff bracket

No. 1 PAC — Vegas Golden Knights — 104 points

WC2 CEN — Winnipeg Jets — 89 points

No. 2 PAC — Edmonton Oilers — 103 points

No. 3 PAC — Los Angeles Kings — 100 points

No. 1 CEN — Colorado Avalanche — 98 points

WC1 PAC — Seattle Kraken — 94 points

No. 2 CEN — Dallas Stars — 98 points

No. 3 CEN — Minnesota Wild — 98 points

Note: Bracket is updated as of April 6.

The Avs, Wild and Stars are all tied at 98 points but the Avs have a game on both Minnesota and Dallas. Colorado still has the advantage with a game in hand. Worst case is the Avs get home-ice against the Stars or Wild in the first round. In terms of teams who need home-ice in the first round, the Wild are a much better home team. Minnesota should push the last stretch of games. The Avalanche may ease off the pedal a bit. Colorado is strong on the road so may not favor home-ice advantage as much. Colorado won nine of 16 games on the road last year during the run to the Stanley Cup championship.

The Oilers are a point behind the Golden Knights but Vegas has a game in hand. The Kings aren’t 100% in the clear for the top-3 seeds in the Pacific. If L.A. were to lose out and the Kraken were to win out, Seattle would jump out of the Wild Card. The Kings have to at least split their final four games to feel good about staying in the No. 3 spot in the division. Dropping down could mean having to face the Avs, Wild or Stars in the first round (which may not be that bad anyway).

The Calgary Flames and Jets are tied at 89 points heading into the final stretch of games. Winnipeg has a game in hand on Calgary, which provides an advantage. Seattle is up five points and has games on both the Flames and Jets, so chances are the Kraken will be the first WC in the West.