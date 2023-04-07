Ahsoka teaser trailer drops ahead of Star Wars TV series release on Disney+ [VIDEO]

The Star Wars extended universe on Disney+ is getting the highly anticipated story of Ahsoka Tano in the latest release Ahsoka. Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson, has already shown up a few times in the Star Wars TV universe in The Mandalorian and in The Book of Boba Fett. If you’re a fan of Star Wars and have watched the cartoon TV series or followed the books, you already know plenty about Ahsoka. Let’s take a look at when the series is expected to release.

There’s a lot to unpack in this trailer. The biggest news is that Grand Admiral Thrawn is the main antagonist and we’ve heard a lot of rumors and rumblings that Thrawn will return in some capacity in The Mandalorian, Season 3, which wraps up in a few weeks.