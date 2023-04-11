Full bracket updates for 2023 NBA Playoffs heading into play-in tournament

The 2023 NBA Playoffs are just about underway and the full field and bracket will be set after the play-in tournament. The NBA play-in tournament will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday night with the first four games and wrap up on Friday with the 8th seed games. Here we’ll take a look at the bracket for the Eastern and Western Conference and update with who is playing who after the play-in tournament.

The Bucks and Celtics enter the play-in tournament as favorites to win it all at +265 and +320, respectively, on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Suns are +425 to win the NBA championship and the best odds out of the Western Conference.

2023 NBA Playoff Bracket

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks

No. 8 TBD

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 5 New York Knicks

No. 2 Boston Celtics

No. 7 TBD

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers

No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

The 7th and 8th seeds in the conference will be decided in the play-in tournament with the Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors. The winner of Hawks-Heat will face the Celtics in the first round. The loser of that game will face the winner of Bulls-Raptors to decide who will face the Bucks.

Western Conference

No. 1 Denver Nuggets

No. 8 TBD

No. 4 Phoenix Suns

No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies

No. 7 TBD

No. 3 Sacramento Kings

No. 6 Golden State Warriors

The winner of the Los Angeles Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup will face the Grizzlies in the first round. The loser faces the winner of Thunder-Pelicans to see who will take on the Nuggets. The Suns and Clippers will meet in the first round while the defending champion Warriors will take on the Kings, who are back in the postseason for the first time in nearly two decades.