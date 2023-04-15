Finalized 2023 NHL Playoff bracket

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Monday, April 17 and here we’ll be going over the bracket for the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

The Boston Bruins ran away with the East and set a record for most points and wins in an NHL season. That historic season won’t mean anything if the Bruins can’t make it through the East and at least to the Stanley Cup Final.

The New Jersey Devils are back in the postseason and will face the New York Rangers in the first round. The Carolina Hurricanes were able to defeat the Florida Panthers in the regular-season finale to secure the top seed from the Metropolitan Division in the playoffs. The Leafs have known for a while now that they’ll be facing the Lightning again.

Below is a look at the brackets for both the East and West.

Eastern Conference playoff bracket

No. 1 ATL — Boston Bruins

WC2 MET — Florida Panthers

No. 2 ATL — Toronto Maple Leafs

No. 3 ATL — Tampa Bay Lightning

No. 1 MET — Carolina Hurricanes

WC1 MET — New York Islanders

No. 2 MET — New Jersey Devils

No. 3 MET — New York Rangers

Western Conference playoff bracket

No. 1 PAC — Vegas Golden Knights

WC2 CEN — Winnipeg Jets

No. 2 PAC — Edmonton Oilers

No. 3 PAC — Los Angeles Kings

No. 1 CEN — Colorado Avalanche

WC1 PAC — Seattle Kraken

No. 2 CEN — Dallas Stars

No. 3 CEN — Minnesota Wild