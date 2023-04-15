Finalized 2023 NHL Playoff bracket

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Monday, April 17 and here we’ll be going over the bracket for the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.
The Boston Bruins ran away with the East and set a record for most points and wins in an NHL season. That historic season won’t mean anything if the Bruins can’t make it through the East and at least to the Stanley Cup Final.
The New Jersey Devils are back in the postseason and will face the New York Rangers in the first round. The Carolina Hurricanes were able to defeat the Florida Panthers in the regular-season finale to secure the top seed from the Metropolitan Division in the playoffs. The Leafs have known for a while now that they’ll be facing the Lightning again.
Below is a look at the brackets for both the East and West.
Eastern Conference playoff bracket
No. 1 ATL — Boston Bruins
WC2 MET — Florida Panthers
No. 2 ATL — Toronto Maple Leafs
No. 3 ATL — Tampa Bay Lightning
No. 1 MET — Carolina Hurricanes
WC1 MET — New York Islanders
No. 2 MET — New Jersey Devils
No. 3 MET — New York Rangers
Western Conference playoff bracket
No. 1 PAC — Vegas Golden Knights
WC2 CEN — Winnipeg Jets
No. 2 PAC — Edmonton Oilers
No. 3 PAC — Los Angeles Kings
No. 1 CEN — Colorado Avalanche
WC1 PAC — Seattle Kraken
No. 2 CEN — Dallas Stars
No. 3 CEN — Minnesota Wild