Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Jordan Brand will look back to one of MJ’s greatest EARLY games for inspiration for the latest Air Jordan 1 release.

Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” Need a pair of these ? pic.twitter.com/f8Me7x2ejs — KicksOnFire (@kicksonfire) April 4, 2023

The year was 1986. Michael Jordan was not yet MICHAEL JORDAN. And the league was still run by Bird and Magic. In particular, the 1986 Celtics were a historically great team, leading the league with 67 wins and an astonishing 40-1 home record en route to the franchise’s 16th NBA title. Part of that path to the title, however, featured a first-round series against Jordan and the Bulls. And boy, did Jordan seize the moment, pouring in 63 points in a Game 2 loss and earning the highest praise possible from Larry Bird.

On Saturday, Jordan Brand calls back to that playoff performance with the release of the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green,” retailing for $180. This is actually not the first Air Jordan 1 to be inspired by this 1986 performance, as Jordan Brand included a Celtics-inspired Air Jordan 1 as part of a DMP pack in 2009. There have only been six sales of that pair on StockX, but they have seen an average sale price of $453 which is good for a 168% price premium.

For Saturday’s release, Jordan Brand takes the “Black Toe” colorblocking and simply replaces red with lucky green, which is a slightly different shade of green than the 2009 DMP pair. Now, at this point, if you’re reading this article you probably don’t need me to explain the finer points of an Air Jordan 1. This has probably been the most ubiquitous shoe of the past five or so years, with Jordan Brand releasing every colorway imaginable. I wondered aloud previously if we have hit a saturation point on this particular model, and there is some evidence we have. This colorway, as of April 13, has an average sale price of $225 on StockX on 846 sales, which represents just a 7% price premium. It will be interesting to see what the resale market looks like once the shoe is released, especially with rumors flying of an Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” restock going down next week.

If you’re a Celtics fan, this is an almost perfect pair to rock as Boston seeks an 18th championship this spring. They’re also part of a whole “Lucky Green” story that Jordan Brand is telling right now, and is probably the best of the bunch. Best of luck to all who are going for a pair!

Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” Release Details Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Sneaker Release Date Retail Price Air Jordan 1 High Black and Lucky Green April 15 $180

To see more of this month’s releases, check out our release date calendar.