When was the last time the Maple Leafs made it out of the first round?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year. Last year the Lightning rallied from a 3-2 deficit to win the best-of-seven series four games to three. In that series the Lightning scored a goal in overtime to win game six and eliminated Toronto with a 2-1 win in Game 7.

It was the sixth consecutive season to end with a series loss in the first round for the Maple Leafs. Toronto last won a playoff series in the 2004 Cup Playoffs, when they beat the Ottawa Senators in seven games before losing to the Philadelphia Flyers in the conference semifinals. Since then the Maple Leafs are 0-7 in playoff series. In five of those seven series, the Leafs lost the series in Game 7.

Despite Toronto’s recent 20 years of futility the Maple Leafs remain one of the NHL’s most successful franchises historically. The Maple Leafs have won the Stanley Cup 13 times, most recent coming in 1967. That is also the last time Toronto made the Cup Final. Since 1967 the Maple Leafs have been to the Conference Finals in 1993, 1994, 1999 and 2002,