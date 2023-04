Tracking results, scores for every series in 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and we’ve got a lot of hockey ahead of us. The Stanley Cup Final won’t be until June, where we’ll see if the Colorado Avalanche can repeat or we get a new champion. The Cup Final will begin on June 3 this season and the 2023 NHL Draft will take place on June 28-29 in Nashville. Below we’ll take you through the entire 2023 NHL playoff bracket with live updates, scores and results from each series.

The Bruins are favored to win the Stanley Cup at +330 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind the B’s are the Avalanche (+650) and Oilers (+800) followed by the Maple Leafs (+900). The Bruins and Maple Leafs would have to meet in the second round. The defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning are +1400 to win the Cup, which would be their third in the past four seasons.

2023 NHL Playoff bracket, results, scores

Eastern Conference First Round

No. 1 Bruins vs. WC2 Panthers

Game 1: Panthers @ Bruins, Monday, April 17, 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Panthers @ Bruins, Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Bruins @ Panthers, Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. ET TBD

Game 4: Bruins @ Panthers, Sunday, April 23, 3:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Panthers @ Bruins, Wednesday, April 26, TBD

Game 6: Bruins @ Panthers, Friday, April 28 TBD

Game 7: Panthers @ Bruins, Sunday, April 30 TBD

No. 2 Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Lightning

Game 1: Lightning @ Maple Leafs, Tuesday, April 18, 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Lightning @ Maple Leafs, Thursday, April 20, 7 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Maple Leafs @ Lightning, Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m. ET TBS

Game 4: Maple Leafs @ Lightning, Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET, TBD

Game 5: Lightning @ Maple Leafs, Thursday, April 27, TBD

Game 6: Maple Leafs @ Lightning, Saturday, April 29, TBD

Game 7: Lightning @ Maple Leafs, Monday, May 1, TBD

No. 1 Hurricanes vs. WC1 Islanders

Game 1: Islanders @ Hurricanes, Monday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET ESPN 2

Game 2: Islanders @ Hurricanes, Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. ET ESPN 2

Game 3: Hurricanes @ Islanders, Friday, April 21, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Hurricanes @ Islanders, Sunday, April 23, 1 p.m. ET TNT

Game 5: Islanders @ Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 25 TBD

Game 6: Hurricanes @ Islanders, Friday, April 28 TBD

Game 7: Islanders @ Hurricanes, Sunday, April 30 TBD

No. 2 Devils vs. No. 3 Rangers

Game 1: Rangers @ Devils, Tuesday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET TBS

Game 2: Rangers @ Devils, Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. ET TBS

Game 3: Devils @ Rangers, Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. ET ABC

Game 4: Devils @ Rangers, Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 5: Rangers @ Devils, Thursday, April 27 TBD

Game 6: Devils @ Rangers, Saturday, April 29, TBD

Game 7: Rangers @ Devils, Monday, May 1 TBD

Western Conference First Round

No. 1 Golden Knights vs. WC2 Jets

Game 1: Jets @ Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 18, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Jets @ Golden Knights, Thursday, April 20, 10 p.m., TBS

Game 3: Golden Knights @ Jets, Saturday, April 22, 4 p.m., TBS

Game 4: Golden Knights @ Jets, Saturday, April 24, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 5: Jets @ Golden Knights, Thursday, April 27

Game 6: Golden Knights @ Jets, Saturday, April 29

Game 7: Jets @ Golden Knights, Monday, May 1

No. 2 Oilers vs. No. 3 Kings

Game 1: Kings @ Oilers, Monday, April 17, 10 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Kings @ Oilers, Wednesday, April 19, 10 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Oilers @ Kings, Friday, April 21, 10 p.m. ET

Game 4: Oilers @ Kings, Sunday, April 23, 9 p.m. ET

Game 5: Kings @ Oilers, Tuesday, April 25 TBD

Game 6: Oilers @ Kings, Saturday, April 29 TBD

Game 7: Kings @ Oilers, Monday, May 1 TBD

No. 1 Avalanche vs. WC1 Kraken

Game 1: Kraken @ Avalanche, Tuesday, April 18, 10 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 2: Kraken @ Avalanche, Thursday, April 20, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Game 3: Avalanche @ Kraken, Saturday, April 22, 10 p.m. ET TBS

Game 4: Avalanche @ Kraken, Monday, April 24, 10 p.m. ET

Game 5: Kraken @ Avalanche, Wednesday, April 26, TBD

Game 6: Avalanche @ Kraken, Friday, April 28, TBD

Game 7: Kraken @ Avalanche, Sunday, April 30, TBD

No. 2 Stars vs. No. 3 Wild

Game 1: Wild @ Stars, Monday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN 2

Game 2: Wild @ Stars, Wednesday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. ET ESPN 2

Game 3: Stars @ Wild, Friday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. ET TBD

Game 4: Stars @ Wild, Sunday, April 23, 6:30 p.m. ET TBD

Game 5: Wild @ Stars, Tuesday, April 25, TBD

Game 6: Stars @ Wild, Friday, April 28, TBD

Game 7: Wild @ Stars, Sunday, April 30, TBD