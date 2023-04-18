Nike Ja 1 “Day One”: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Ever since the first images were made public, fans have been salivating at the prospect of getting Nike’s first signature sneaker for Ja Morant, the Nike Ja 1. And on Wednesday they’ll get that chance as the Swoosh will release the “Day One” colorway for a retail price of $110.

Now, normally I don’t write about current-day hoops shoes. That’s mainly because basketball shoes don’t seem to have the same off-the-court currency today that they did in say the 1990s. You’re far more likely to see sneakerheads rocking a Jordan retro than you are the latest KD for casual wear. But, people seem to be more excited than usual for the Ja 1. Nike even went so far as to do an exclusive access shock drop on February 28 for what is in my mind the best colorway of the shoe, one which matches the old-school Vancouver Grizzlies unis from the 1990s.

Now, these went very quickly, but it should also be noted that these dropped slightly before or right around the time when Ja’s off-the-court issues reached their crescendo. I don’t think those issues will dampen the enthusiasm the public – especially younger sneakerheads, who have especially identified with Ja as their guy — has for the Ja 1, but it’s at least worth noting.

As for the “Day One” colorway, Nike notes on its website that the low top honors Ja’s “hometown roots and inner circle—the driving force in his ascent to the spotlight.” Nike calls the colorway “sunrise inspired,” but it also happens to neatly mirror Grizzlies colors as they continue their playoff push vs. the Lakers (albeit likely without Ja for at least Game 2). Nike also spotlights handwritten notes on the shoes, as well as a repeating “12 AM” graphic, which the brand says speaks to the NBA All-Star’s mindset. Nike also notes that the insole features “a dedication to the people and experiences that continue to define his journey: the fans and haters, wins and failures, and everything in between.”

Complex had a solid breakdown of what to expect in terms of tech specs for the sneaker, which includes forefoot Zoom Air and a low cut design that has been the rage on the hardwood since the late Kobe Bryant adopted it with the Kobe IV.

In terms of resale value, currently on StockX the Scratch colorway which saw that early shock drop currently has an average sale price of $281, which represents a 195% price premium on 242 sales. Meanwhile an upcoming “Swarovski” colorway has average sale price of $645 on 70 sales, which represents a $152 price premium (this colorway has an elevated $400 retail price).

Ja is clearly one of the most exciting players in the league and a favorite of young fans. It will be interesting to see how his signature shoe does and whether it sort of fills in the place the Kyrie line held in the Nike lineup prior to its cancelation in late 2022. Best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

