How to stream ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: When will the Marvel movie be released on Disney Plus?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a big upcoming release with Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3, set to come out in May. But whatever happened to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing on streaming platforms? Usually, Marvel will release the latest movie on Disney+ 3-4 months after the film hits theaters. In the case of Ant-Man 3, it seems Kevin Feige and Co. are taking a different approach, one that may be the case moving forward. Let’s examine.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania streaming options

So Ant-Man 3 was recently released on Amazon Prime, RedBox, and Google Play for renting purposes. If you don’t want to wait for the movie to be released on Disney+, you can rent Ant-Man 3 for $19.99. It’s basically like going to the movie theater without going. The April 18 release was only on digital. In May, the movie is expected to be released on Blu-ray and 4K.

As for the release date on Disney+, it doesn’t look like it’s on the horizon. Usually, we’d see movies released after 60 days or so. That release on Disney Plus was coupled with the digital release. So, this is a play by Disney to get more money, essentially. After Ant-Man was viewed as a disappointment by reviewers and at the box office, it isn’t surprising to see Disney take this approach.

The upcoming release for the MCU includes GotG 3 and Secret Invasion. Guardians will hit theaters the first week of May. Secret Invasion has a release date of June 21 and is six episodes long. Loki Season 2 is also expected to come out this Summer. Maybe that gets pushed back to closer to fall, sometime in early September.