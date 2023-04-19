ESPN has a new draft simulator, let’s check it out

The 2023 NFL Draft is a week away and the mock draft world is going full tilt. That means more draft goodness for us draft nerds. The latest bit of draft goodness comes from ESPN Analytics who have put together a new draft simulator for team mocks. The cool thing is that it’s backed by their Draft Day Predictor app, which takes into account “prospect grades from Scouts Inc, expert mock drafts, and team needs . . and considers these factors in proportion to how accurate they have been in the past.”

Let’s run a couple of 3-round mock drafts to try it out. We’ll start with the Dallas Cowboys.

This scenario might not be Dan Quinn’s favorite, but it sure would be fun for their offense! I’ve had Mayer to the Cowboys more than once this draft season and it makes sense to keep doing so when he’s available, while replacing Ezekiel Elliott with Charbonnet seems like a strong move for the offense. Going wide receiver in the third round is a little more suspect with Brandin Cooks now in the fold, but I see them looking for Michael Gallup’s replacement sooner than later despite his contract.

Next let’s take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers could end up moving up in this draft to take a top defensive tackle or cornerback, but if they stay they’d likely be happy to take Wright at a position of big need. Pick 32 didn’t leave me with great choices for Pittsburgh, but White is someone who has good upside, but a floor that should make him a plug and play starter. I’d rather have gotten one of the top cornerbacks, but will settle for Ringo, whose size and athleticism is needed in the Steelers defensive backfield. Adding the Mississippi wide receiver Mingo was a must because his name rhymes with Ringo. But seriously folks, the Steelers are a little shaky at wide receiver and the recent addition of Allen Robinson doesn’t put my mind at ease for their wide receiver group.

Overall, this simulator felt useful in seeing who might be available for each team. You can quibble with their picks for other teams, but there’s no doubt they line up with all the information we have available to us at the moment.