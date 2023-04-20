How to stream ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, when will movie release on Disney Plus?

After grossing 2.37 billion dollars at the Box Office, Avatar: The Way of Water has officially hit digital platforms and is now available to buy on multiple digital streaming platforms.

The film, the second of the five planned Avatar films, picks up where the first one left off and tells the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), a blue-skinned humanoid Na’Vi who ventures to Pandora with his family to seek refuge from a familiar foe.

While the movie has been available on Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and other digital retailers, one of the biggest questions yet to be answered is when the film will be available on streaming platforms. We answer that question and outline all the places you can watch the movie below.

Avatar: The Way of Water streaming options

Avatar: The Way of Water is available for digital purchase on all major retailers, all selling the movie for $19.99. It will also be released on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K sometime next month, though they’ve to announce an official release date.

When Avatar does its streaming services, it’ll be on Disney Plus; it’s currently unclear when that’ll be. While the movie has a landing page on the website, Disney has yet to announce when the blockbuster will hit its streaming service. That uncertainty has become the norm amongst Disney properties, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is stuck in the same limbo. Previously, movies would be released on Disney Plus about 60 days after their initial theatrical release. It looks as if May is the earliest that Avatar would be available on Disney Plus, as the company has yet to unveil its release schedule.