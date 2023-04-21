Kith x New Balance Made in the USA 998: Sneaker Release Date, Price, Where To Buy

Kith has become one of, if not the, hottest name in streetwear and the brand is well known for its collabs with New Balance, which itself has been having a moment in the last several years. The two brands have come together once again for a new release set for early next week.

Kith x New Balance MADE in USA 998 "Beige/Chutney"

The Kith x New Balance Made in the USA 998 already released on the Kith platform previously, but will now see a wider release on New Balance’s website. Ronnie Fieg has seen success with a number of brands, including Asics and Adidas, and this is his latest wearable take on a streetwear shoe.

New Balance notes that the 998 is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and features ABSORB cushioning with a “classic mesh upper, with pigskin suede and hairy suede overlay panels adding a varied sense of texture.” This collab also included the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and takes inspiration from the famed architect’s Broadacre City concept, which is reflected in the creamy white, brick red and olive green tones, which New Balance says is inspired by the architectural sketches and models of the conceptual Broadacre City. New Balance says the Made In the USA portion of this shoe comes from the fact that the shoe contains a domestic value of at least 70 percent.

Kith x New Balance collabs are consistently strong on the resale market, 31 models having an average resale price above $300 on StockX. The highest among those is the Kith x New Balance “Kith Spring 2” which released on May 22, 2020. It currently has an average sale price of $1,061, which represents a 435% price premium. Last month, Kith dropped a collab on the New Balance 993, which currently has an average sale price of $526 on StockX from 167 sales, which represents a 202% price premium. The “Chutney” colorway of the 998 set for release on New Balance’s site on Monday currently has an average sale price of $307 on StockX from 151 sales. That represents an 18% price premium. The other colorway in this pack, the Aloe Wash, which currently does not have a wider release announced, currently has a $316 average sale price on 181 sales, which also represents an 18% price premium.

This should be another sell out, so best of luck to all looking to pick up a pair!

