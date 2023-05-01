 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When is the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery?

when go over when the lottery drawing for the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft will take place with some odds info.

By DKNation Staff
Commissioner of the National Hockey League Gary Bettman presides over the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery on May 10, 2022 at the NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2023 NHL Draft figures to be one of the more polarizing classes in recent memory. The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will alter a franchises history, whichever team is awarded the No. 1 overall pick and right to draft center Connor Bedard. Here we’ll go over the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery date and time, plus what the odds look like for the 16 teams involved.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET from Secaucus, New Jersey, home of the NHL Network studios. The lottery will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. A team can only move up a max of 10 spots in the lottery drawing. So only the top-11 teams in the lottery are able to acquire the first pick in the draft. The 2023 NHL Draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville from Wednesday, June 28 to Thursday, June 29.

The Anaheim Ducks have the best odds to win the draft lottery at 18.5%. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks follow the Ducks in terms of odds after all three teams finished below 60 points during the regular season. Whichever team does win the lottery will undoubtedly select Bedard with the first pick. The No. 2 prospect behind Bedard is Adam Fantilli, a center from the University of Michigan.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery Odds

Team Odds
Team Odds
Anaheim Ducks 18.50%
Columbus Blue Jackets 13.50%
Chicago Blackhawks 11.50%
San Jose Sharks 9.50%
Montreal Canadiens 8.50%
Arizona Coyotes 7.50%
Philadelphia Flyers 6.50%
Washington Capitals 6.00%
Detroit Red Wings 5.00%
St. Louis Blues 3.50%
Vancouver Canucks 3.00%
Ottawa Senators * 2.50%
Buffalo Sabres 2.00%
Pittsburgh Penguins 1.50%
Nashville Predators 0.50%
Calgary Flames 0.50%

More From DraftKings Nation