When is the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery?

The 2023 NHL Draft figures to be one of the more polarizing classes in recent memory. The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will alter a franchises history, whichever team is awarded the No. 1 overall pick and right to draft center Connor Bedard. Here we’ll go over the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery date and time, plus what the odds look like for the 16 teams involved.

2023 NHL Draft Lottery

The 2023 NHL Draft Lottery will take place on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. ET from Secaucus, New Jersey, home of the NHL Network studios. The lottery will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. A team can only move up a max of 10 spots in the lottery drawing. So only the top-11 teams in the lottery are able to acquire the first pick in the draft. The 2023 NHL Draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville from Wednesday, June 28 to Thursday, June 29.

The Anaheim Ducks have the best odds to win the draft lottery at 18.5%. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks follow the Ducks in terms of odds after all three teams finished below 60 points during the regular season. Whichever team does win the lottery will undoubtedly select Bedard with the first pick. The No. 2 prospect behind Bedard is Adam Fantilli, a center from the University of Michigan.